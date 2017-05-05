2040 Is When EVs Will Outsell ICEVs According to Morgan Stanley Report

Given the laughable percentage of the total global sales they occupy today, it's hard to imagine that the day when EV sales will become greater than those of vehicles with internal combustion engines is even in sight. And yet some specialists believe we're just 23 years away from that happening.





The report published by Harald C Hendrikse, Adam Jonas, and Victoria A Greer (via



The base one predicts a 16 percent penetration by 2030 with the important switch happening in 2040, when BEVs are expected to account for 51 percent of new car sales. Ten years later, that number would change to 69 percent.



The more optimistic one foresees a 60 percent penetration by 2040 and a dramatic 95 percent as soon as 2045. On the other end of the scale is the worst-case-scenario where BEVs reach a mere 9 percent by 2025, after which their sales start declining.



Here is the excerpt from the report detailing the three models: “Our base case BEV penetration assumes that the 16% penetration in 2030 accelerates to 51% by 2040 and 69% by 2050. In our bull case, based on an even more aggressive regulatory regime to accelerate the reduction of emissions, we get to 60% penetration by 2040 and 90% by 2045. Our bear case BEV penetration model assumes that BEV development proves too expensive, or technically not viable and governments are forced to delay regulatory tightening. In this case, new BEV models grow global share to 9% by 2025, but fade after that, as they have done previously.”



