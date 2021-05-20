China Proves It Landed a Rover on Mars with Photos Taken in Utopia Planitia

2,040 HP Hypercar Boasts Some Insane Specs and a Stunning Price of $2.4 Million

Italian car maker Automobili Estrema announced its first street legal hypercar, the most powerful vehicle in the world. It will pack four electric motors with a peak power of 1.5 MW (2400 HP) and will start at $2.4 million. 8 photos

Estrema Fulminea’s name stands for lightning fast and it is indeed what the automaker promises, claiming that the car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 320 kph (200 mph) in under 10 seconds.The Fulminea will come with a hybrid battery pack of 100and will have an expected) range of 520 km (323 miles).According to the manufacturer, the battery uses a combination of ABEE (Avesta Battery Energy Engineering) solid-state cells paired with ultra-capacitors and will be assembled in cooperation with Turkey-based company IMECAR Elektronic. The battery management system will be supported by an AI (artificial intelligence) machine learning software, to optimize energy and maximize performance. It will help increase range, the battery life and control the safety of the system.Continuing its “too good to be true” list of specs, Automobili Estrema claims that Fulminea’s battery will be able to reach an energy density of 450 Wh/kg (1,200 Wh/l), with a predicted weight under 300 kg (661 lb) and a total car weight of 1,500 kg (3,307 lb).The Fulminea will feature Pirelli tires and OZ Racing wheels.The car concept was born in Italy, between Modena and Torino and Fulminea will be Automobili Estrema’s first car. The engineering and assembly of the car will take place in Modena, the heart of the Italian Motor Valley.The hypercar with racing car specs will start at a staggering price of €1.9 million (approx. $2.4 million). Customer deliveries are expected to be carried out in the third quarter of 2023, according to Automobili Estrema CEO Gianfranco Pizzuto.