2027 Ford Mustang Mach-E Second-Gen Arrives Early, Albeit Only Across Imagination Land

If you look at the EPA list of all-electric vehicles, you'll see that – pricing-wise – the Ford Mustang Mach-E lands in fifth position behind Tesla's Model 3, Nissan's Ariya, Kia's Niro EV, and VW's ID.4.
Some might say it's not great – but the spreadsheet includes no less than 36 nameplates. Out of the top five, the base Mustang Mach-E with RWD and a 75.7-kWh battery are first in terms of battery capacity, second in terms of power, third as far as range is concerned, and fourth when it comes to DC fast charging speed. Not bad, right?
That's all for $39,995 – a mere $1,005 above the cheapest EV. For sure, in America, Ford treats the Mustang Mach-E as the mainstream option. On the other hand, it can also go up to $59k for the newly released Mustang Mach-E Rally version, whereas in Europe, it's the flagship EV, tucked above the Ford Explorer EV and the newly introduced Ford Capri EV.
The simple question is coming: with the compact battery-powered crossover SUV on sale since late 2020 as a 2021 model year, and with the 2024 model year Mustang already switched to the S650 seventh iteration, how long will it take before Ford unleashes a new generation of the Mach-E? Well, if you ask the ether of the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, you'll get a reply from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
More precisely, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and he believes the rumor mill has found the dates for Mustang Mach-E's 'death' of the first generation and the resurrection as an all-new iteration. Apparently, the first generation will end production at the factory in Mexico during the summer of 2026.
The very next day, the second-generation Ford Mustang Mach-E will start assembly, and alongside it will be a Coupe version of the all-electric crossover SUV. As such, the pixel master proceeded to depict at least one of the variants – the sleeker coupe-SUV variant. He believes it is closer to what a four-door Mustang should look like while also piggybacking on the design elements introduced by the first-generation Mach-E.
This illustration's unofficial, hypothetical design is highly evolutionary, though, and it might not stand the test of time until 2026, when the second-gen 2027 Ford Mustang Mach-E starts production. However, the CGI expert doesn't feel the need to make radical changes to the second-gen Blue Oval EV because the main competitor, Tesla's Model Y, will only get its mid-cycle refresh in 2025 at the earliest. So, what do you think will happen?
