Codenamed G05, the fourth-generation BMW X5 will be discontinued in 2026 in favor of the G65. Recently spied on video while testing as a trio in Spain, the fifth gen will be offered in completely electric, hybridized, and ICE flavors. The planned M version is known as the G95, but more on the go-faster model later.
Filmed by carparazzo Mr. Grey (a.k.a. NCARS on YouTube), the prototypes in question feature makeshift lights and plenty of camouflage. Joined by a prototype of the facelifted 7 Series, the mid-size luxury sport utility vehicles also feature next-gen styling traits previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse sedan and the Vision Neue Klasse X concepts.
Given the aforementioned, the final design is expected to comprise taillight clusters that extend into the liftgate without being connected. Rather, they are to be split by the BMW roundel bang in the middle. Having mentioned the X3-sized Vision Neue Klasse X concept, the liftgate-mounted roof spoiler sure looks extremely similar to that of the concept.
In stark contrast to the door handles of the Vision Neue Klasse X, which are terribly similar to the front units of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the redesigned X5 rocks pop-out door handles for all four doors. Unfortunately, the cockpit is too camouflaged to see whether BMW has a new iDrive in store for the G65.
To enter series production at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina in the latter part of 2026 for the 2027 model year, the fifth generation is underpinned by the CLAR platform of the outgoing X5. Even the all-electric iX5 lineup will get BMW's CLuster ARchitecture to the detriment of the heavily awaited Neue Klasse.
Planned versions include the 50 xDrive and M70 xDrive, whereas the X5 M will soldier on with S68 twin-turbo V8 muscle. However, the V8-powered M60i could be discontinued for the M60e. Common sense suggests an inline-six turbo lump in the form of the single-turbo B58, whereas the 'e' in M60e indicates plug-in hybrid rather than mild-hybrid assistance.
There is a slight possibility that M60i will be sold exclusively in the United States, while European folks will get the six-cylinder M60e. This brings us to the 2024 BMW M760e for Europe, whose max output ratings are 420 kW (563 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet). By comparison, the 760i for the United States develops 536 mechanical ponies and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) from its twin-turbo V8.
To be produced through July 2033, the most electrified X5 of them all is rumored with BMW's next-generation telematics system dubbed EES25. In addition to the X5, the system should also be featured in the facelifted 7 Series and in the entire Neue Klasse lineup.
Given the aforementioned, the final design is expected to comprise taillight clusters that extend into the liftgate without being connected. Rather, they are to be split by the BMW roundel bang in the middle. Having mentioned the X3-sized Vision Neue Klasse X concept, the liftgate-mounted roof spoiler sure looks extremely similar to that of the concept.
In stark contrast to the door handles of the Vision Neue Klasse X, which are terribly similar to the front units of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the redesigned X5 rocks pop-out door handles for all four doors. Unfortunately, the cockpit is too camouflaged to see whether BMW has a new iDrive in store for the G65.
To enter series production at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina in the latter part of 2026 for the 2027 model year, the fifth generation is underpinned by the CLAR platform of the outgoing X5. Even the all-electric iX5 lineup will get BMW's CLuster ARchitecture to the detriment of the heavily awaited Neue Klasse.
The CLAR presently underpins the iX, which carries a starting price of $87,250 for the xDrive50 and tops 309 miles (497 kilometers) under EPA testing. Not bad for such a heavy vehicle, although it could have been a tad better had BMW used an EV-centric architecture. Over at Tesla, the Model X boasts 326 miles (525 kilometers) and kicks off at $79,990.
Planned versions include the 50 xDrive and M70 xDrive, whereas the X5 M will soldier on with S68 twin-turbo V8 muscle. However, the V8-powered M60i could be discontinued for the M60e. Common sense suggests an inline-six turbo lump in the form of the single-turbo B58, whereas the 'e' in M60e indicates plug-in hybrid rather than mild-hybrid assistance.
There is a slight possibility that M60i will be sold exclusively in the United States, while European folks will get the six-cylinder M60e. This brings us to the 2024 BMW M760e for Europe, whose max output ratings are 420 kW (563 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet). By comparison, the 760i for the United States develops 536 mechanical ponies and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) from its twin-turbo V8.
To be produced through July 2033, the most electrified X5 of them all is rumored with BMW's next-generation telematics system dubbed EES25. In addition to the X5, the system should also be featured in the facelifted 7 Series and in the entire Neue Klasse lineup.