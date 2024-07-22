2027 BMW 7 Series LCI Spied With Revised Front Lighting System, Rear Light Bar

BMW has been spied putting the mid-cycle refresh of the seventh-generation 7 Series through its paces on public roads. Pictured hot-weather testing in Spain, the facelifted luxobarge is expected to enter series production in July 2026, making it a 2027 model. Still, is that plausible?
Considering that BMW started production of the G11 and G12 in July 2015 for model year 2016, then facelifted the regular- and long-wheelbase twins in January 2019 for model year 2020, it sure does. The first example of the G70 rolled off the production line at BMW Group Dingolfing Plant back in July 2022 for 2023, therefore lending credibility to the alleged July 2026 start date.
Be it a 2027 or a 2026 model, the G70 appears to adopt a mix of XM and Neue Klasse styling traits. More curiously, BMW seems to have dropped the slim upper lights of the pre-facelift 7er in favor of redesigned lower units. The kidney grilles look taller than ever, and the heavy camo further implies small revisions to the front bumper.
Out back, the slim bump in the camo indicates a rear light bar connecting the taillight clusters. We can further notice a quad-piped exhaust setup with curious-looking finishers, and that would be that for exterior changes for the time being.
From our understanding, the Munich-based manufacturer will retain the lowercase 'd' of diesel-fueled powertrains. Gasoline-fueled mills, on the other hand, are to drop the lowercase 'i' with this facelift. Said i designation continues to be used stateside, with BMW offering two such models in the form of the 740i and the 760i.
The 7er is to receive next-generation telematics, which is referred to as EES25. Along with the 7 Series, the system will be shared with the likes of the G65 X5 and iX5, along with Neue Klasse models. At first, the Neue Klasse lineup will comprise a 3 Series-like sedan and an X3-sized utility vehicle previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X concepts.
To be produced through June 2029, this generation of the 7 Series might also receive Panoramic Vision, which is a head-up display that stretches the width of the windshield. The system works by projecting information onto a dark-coated area of the windshield's lower edge.
It's possible that BMW could integrate a few more goodies from the upcoming Neue Klasse models into the 7 Series, but only time will tell how many are going to be featured on a vehicle that features a completely different platform. As opposed to Neue Klasse battery-electric vehicles, the 7er features the good ol' CLAR platform introduced by the G11 and G12 nine years ago.
Hearsay further suggests a change for the i7, namely 50 eDrive and 60 xDrive as opposed to the current eDrive50 and xDrive60. Unpopular opinion, but the current naming scheme is easier on the ears and friendlier to non-car people.
