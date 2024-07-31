2026 Volvo ES90 Electric Flagship Sedan Digitally Guns for Tesla Model S

Volvo continues its path toward full electrification, and one model that is in line for complete zero-emission replacement is the S90. The company's business sedan (and V90 wagon) is reportedly around a year or so away, and to highlight its electric nature, it will supposedly be named the ES90.
Recent information suggests that it might utilize the SPA2 platform, just like the EX90 SUV and the upcoming Polestar 4. It is expected to have single-motor assemblies with rear-wheel drive and bi-motor ones with all-wheel drive. In its most frugal specification, a 111 kWh battery pack will allegedly give it a 373-mile (600 km) driving range.
The current Volvo S90 is 195.4 inches (4,963 mm) long, 74.4 inches (1,890 mm—without mirrors) wide, and 56.8 inches (1,443 mm) tall, with a wheelbase length of 115.6 inches (2,935 mm). Leaked data reveals that the alleged ES90 will be 196.5 inches (4,990 mm) long, 76.6 inches (1,945 mm) wide, and 60.9 in (1,547 mm) tall. The wheelbase will supposedly measure 122.1 inches (3,102 mm).
The latter means that it will be almost as spacious as a BMW i7 (126.6 in/3,215 mm wheelbase), though it won't reach that far, as one of its main rivals will be the i5 business sedan. It will also rival the Mercedes EQE, upcoming Audi A6, and Tesla Model S. Development is believed to have been performed alongside the Zekr 007 and Galaxy E8, and it is believed to enter production in China at one of Geely's local facilities.
It's sugardesign_1, who recently took to social media to present a few digital illustrations of the upcoming Volvo ES90. The model looks like an S90 from the near future, and it's an elegant proposal with a typical Volvo face, a familiar back-end, a slightly sloping roofline, minimalist door handles, a clean profile, large wheels, and what appear to be frameless side windows. The latter part would be a nice touch, as turning it into a four-door (or perhaps a five-door) coupe would be quite nice.
We like the way this unofficially rendered Volvo ES90 looks, and we hope the real thing turns out to be similar when it debuts, presumably sometime next year, likely launching as a 2026 model.
But what about the design? Well, we have yet to see a fully covered prototype, let alone one that wears minimal camouflage. Thus, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the styling. However, the most logical approach would be to shape it up to look similar to the current S90, albeit with different front and rear fascias and some styling elements perhaps borrowed from the EX90 SUV. That's what we'd do, and we're not alone, as one rendering artist approves.
