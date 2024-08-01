2026 Toyota RAV4 – All-New CGI Sixth-Gen of the Best-Selling SUV Flaunts Unofficial Hues 

The Toyota RAV4 is among the world's best-known automotive nameplates. Originally created for Japan and Europe in 1994, it also made its North American debut in 1995. Now, almost three decades later, it's an international and US best-selling nameplate.
Last year, in America, it was superseded by the classic Big Detroit Three pickup truck triumvirate – Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram, coming in fourth place just ahead of the global best-selling Tesla Model Y all-electric crossover SUV. For sure, as EV hype wound down, this year, it will come on top of it everywhere – already, in the United States, after the first six months of the year, it's in third place behind only Chevy's Silverado and Ford's eternal F-Series.
It is truly the king of SUVs in America, even though Toyota first introduced the current XA50 iteration at the New York International Auto Show in 2018 and sent it to dealerships as a 2019 model year based on the modular TNGA-K platform with gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The facelift came in late 2021, and the ultra-popular RAV4 is also derived as the Suzuki Across on the international market or the quirky Mitsuoka Buddy in Japan.
Naturally, the rumor mill is keen on knowing everything about the next installment, the XA60 sixth generation – and the parallel universes of vehicular CGI are also eager to unleash the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to satisfy our thirst for unofficial, hypothetical knowledge. The latest to try and uncover the truth behind the next Toyota RAV4 installment ahead of the official reveal are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have unofficially imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming 2026 Toyota RAV4 (XA60) new generation with help from their resident pixel master.
As far as the design is concerned, no one has seen prototypes in action on the road just yet, so it's best to take all these unofficial and hypothetical renderings with a healthy dose of salt until our spy photographer partners uncover some camouflaged prototypes or Toyota itself starts the teaser campaign. As such, the resident CGI expert has modeled the next iteration as a more rugged RAV4 that takes some cues from the latest dedicated off-roaders like the 2024 Land Cruiser or 2025 4Runner.
The host, meanwhile, has some pretty bold assumptions – the interior could arrive with a 5+2 arrangement if the RAV4 grows larger, it will surely fit in the bigger instrument cluster and central infotainment displays, plus it could even arrive with a plus four-seater arrangement with rear captain's chairs as well as a bundle of new interior colors. The latter – both inside and outside – are presented by the virtual artist in an expansive series, and there's something for everyone.
