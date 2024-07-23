2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Spied Collecting Insects at the 'Ring, 700 HP Rumored

Porsche recently gave the 911 family a mid-cycle refresh, and with the regular models out of the way, it can now concentrate on the Turbo models. That said, let's give a warm welcome to the upcoming 911 Turbo S, which was recently scooped in pre-production flavor.
This 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet was spotted as it was doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring. The prototype features a black look and similar vinyl wraps for certain components, and while at first glance you may not be able to spot the differences (hey, this is Porsche, after all!), there are some notable ones, nonetheless.
It's clear that the headlamps are new, as no wraps could’ve hidden the fresh pattern that brings them in line with the rest of the 992.2 family. The front bumper is also new and sports revised air intakes. The side ones are now larger, and the central one is a bit narrower. We can also see a chunkier apron, so we expect this model to boast improved aerodynamics and more downforce.
Porsche does not seem to have revised the side skirts, or if it has, then they feature minimal updates. The same goes for the side vents in the rear three-quarter panels that feed air to the engine. At the rear, it has a new bumper, a reshaped wing, a different diffuser, fresh reflectors, and dual oval tailpipes. The tester had five-spoke front alloys and V-shaped rear wheels, both with central locking.
The 911 Turbo S features a 3.8-liter flat-six that steams out 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) of torque at 2,500-4,000 rpm and 640 horsepower (640 ps/477 kW) at 6,750 rpm. The 911 Turbo S Cabrio tops out at 205 mph (kph) on summer tires, and does 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 2.7 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package. The latter bundle also allows it to run the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds.
So, what does the facelifted iteration use for power? This is still a big unknown, yet hearsay speaks about a possible hybridized motor, perhaps making close to 700 horsepower (710 ps/522 kW). Nevertheless, it might also sport a non-electrified powertrain, and no one outside the Zuffenhausen car brand knows anything about it so far. Rumors indicate it might debut in late 2024 or early 2025, and it should be a 2026 model in the U.S. of A.
This is still an early prototype, which is why the automaker's engineering team responsible for the upcoming 911 Turbo S' development decided to equip it with front bucket seats and a roll cage. Well, that and the obvious safety reasons. The cockpit is only a tiny bit visible through the windows, yet it should feature a new 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster, improved smartphone integration, and a few other bits and bobs, similar to the rest of the 992.2 lineup.
