2026 Nissan Xterra Guns for the New Toyota 4Runner in Fantasy Land

kW

Photo: Screenshot Youtube | Digimods Design

A report dating back to March states that the Nissan Americas Chief Planning Officer and Senior VP, Ponz Pandikuthira, hinted at a possible return of the iconic model by saying that it is "very actively considered." The exec said such a vehicle would need to be a "serious" and "authentic truck," as well as relatively affordable to make sense.While that is hardly official confirmation, it is simply enough to make off-roading enthusiasts hope for a brand-new Nissan Xterra . This model hasn't been around in our market for nearly a decade, with the second generation's production ending in 2015 at the Mississippi factory. This ride shared its underpinnings with the era's Pathfinder and Frontier and featured V6 firepower.The 4.0-liter engine was good for 261 horsepower (265 ps/195), and it produced 281 pound-foot (381 Nm) of torque. Transmission options included a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic, and the top-of-the-line grade, the Pro-4X, came with a whole bunch of goodies, from the Bilstein shocks and electronic locking rear differential to the underbody skid plates, 16-inch wheels shod in A/T tires, and improved departure and approach angles.For the final model year, Nissan asked almost $24,000 for the base Xterra, which is some $5k less than today's Rogue. A hypothetical third-generation Xterra would also need to keep the pricing in check if it wants to steal some customers away from the stiff competition, including models like the latest Toyota 4Runner . Thus, it should be very good if it wants to make a difference in this class, so we reckon the automaker will spend a lot of time developing it if it is indeed in the making.We wouldn't hold our breath for a possible new Nissan Xterra, even if some of the 4x4 crowd would likely favor it over its rivals. First, it likely wouldn't be a best-seller, given that new car buyers these days would trade just about anything for a fresh-off-the-lot crossover, with the occasional (partially) electric twist. Second, Nissan has to take the math seriously if it wants a new Xterra in its lineup, as it might turn out to be a failure.Now, while we have started debating whether a brand-new Nissan Xterra would be feasible, the rendering crowd has already given it a few shots at imagining its design. The latest came from Digimods Design on YouTube, and between us, we're fans of this styling, albeit with a few tweaks here and there. Would you buy one if it looks like this over a new 4Runner?