2026 Maserati Levante Imagined, Does It Look Better Than Ferrari's Purosangue?

Maserati is in the process of reinventing itself, with an emphasis on electrified products, and one model that's being redesigned as we speak is the Levante. The first generation left the assembly line a few months ago, thus leaving the Trident brand with no rival to the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes GLE, and BMW X5, but this nameplate is about to return.
You might think that it will continue to take on the aforementioned models. However, it won't, as instead of sticking to the ICE recipe and perhaps launching with an exciting V8 motor in the top-of-the-line configuration, it will go down the electric route. This, and its size, will pin it against the Tesla Model X, Mercedes EQS SUV, and the BMW iX.
Reports indicate it will build on an electrified version of the Giorgio. Alfa Romeo's construction is compatible with different powertrains, and it is used by the Stelvio and Giulia duo, as well as the Grecale and GranTurismo. The upcoming Levante will allegedly launch with different assemblies and standard AWD.
The range-topper will supposedly feature a tri-motor setup, and certain outlets believe it might be a familiar powertrain, like the one powering the GranTurismo Folgore. The latter enjoys an impressive 751 horsepower (761 ps/560 kW), so if the 2026 Maserati Levante ends up employing it, then it will probably be quicker than the Ferrari Purosange from 0 to 62 mph.
Nevertheless, that doesn't mean that this model will indeed feature ICE mills, as that is just our two cents, yet we hope it does. But what about the design? We reckon it will look like an evolution of its successor and feature a tech-infused cockpit with multiple screens. The 2026 Maserati Levante was already imagined a few days ago, and more recently, the same artist also envisioned its back end, which sports diagonally-stacked exhaust tips in the aggressive diffuser.
Thus, it also packs an internal combustion lump under the hood. For what it's worth, the elegant and exotic design could easily pass as a new high-riding Ferrari. From what we can see, it also sends Porsche Cayenne and Aston Martin DBX vibes, and that's alright, as both models are appealing. So, would you say yes to the next-gen Maserati Levante if it looked like this? Or would you rather have it with EV power (assuming it doesn't have any reliability issues)?
Now, while most outlets speak of the upcoming Maserati Levante going all-in on zero emissions, the fact that EV sales have dropped significantly might make Stellantis change its mind. This could mean that the high-rider might also launch with internal combustion power, and employing various gasoline-fed motors under the hood should be quite easy, given that the aforementioned platform supports such units.
