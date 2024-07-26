2026 Maserati Levante Folgore Digitally Shapes Up To Rival Tesla's Model X

After eight years in production, Maserati pulled the plug on the Levante a few months ago. While this move has left the Trident brand without a rival to the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE, the flagship crossover will return.
In plain modern fashion, the next-generation Maserati Levante will go down the electric route. As a result, it won't target the aforementioned models, as it will take on the BMW iX, Mercedes EQS, and Tesla Model X, to name but some.
The second-gen Levante is said to be in development, and the company's CEO told Autocar that it will "benefit heavily from synergies between Stellantis' 14 brands" over a year ago. The outlet stated that it would add the Folgore suffix, which means that it would be a battery-electric vehicle.
But what platform will it use? That would be a reworked and electrified variant of Alfa Romeo's Giorgio. Thus, it will share many components with the smaller Grecale and the GranTurismo, as well the Stelvio and Giulia, all of which are based on the same construction.
Not everyone digs the EV game, and given that these models are not that popular anymore, we wouldn't be surprised if the next-gen Maserati Levante will also be available with partially electrified powertrains or perhaps engines that feature no electrification whatsoever. That's our two cents and should be taken accordingly, yet it would make sense for this model to remain committed to the ICE recipe.
Reports claim this vehicle will debut sometime next year, which probably means it will be a 2026 model in the New World. If tha i’s the case, we expect pre-production prototypes to hit the open road soon, allowing us to take a peek at its design. Meanwhile, the all-new Maserati Levante has started unofficially showing its fresh styling in Fantasy Land. This rendering came from tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram and imagines a sleek-looking high-rider.
Due to the face that comprises the typical Maserati grille, with a pair of slim headlamps flanking it, and the usual trim on the front fenders, it is easily recognizable as a car made by the Trident company. For what it's worth, it looks like an evolution of the current Levante, and it's one sexy proposal for this class. We hope Maserati's next-gen 2026 Levante will also be offered with internal combustion units, and we think you want the same, don't you?
The upcoming Maserati Levante is expected to have multiple powertrain options, all of which are rumored to offer standard all-wheel drive. A range-topper will supposedly bring a tri-motor setup to the party. The GranTurismo Folgore boasts a whopping 751 horsepower (761 ps/560 kW), and it is likely that the top-of-the-line 2026 Levante will also get this assembly.
