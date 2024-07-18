2026 Kia Sportage Facelift Spied Itching to Hit the Nurburgring Nordschleife

So far, prototypes of the 2026 model year Kia Sportage have been photographed exclusively in South Korea. More recently, the carparazzi spied a Euro-spec vehicle on the public roads of Nurburg in Germany, with said prototype boasting a roll cage and Recaro seats for the front occupants.
Don't look forward to a hi-po version, though, because Kia's EV6 GT is plenty exceptional in this regard. We also have to remember that Kia described the zero-emission crossover as the indirect successor to the Stinger GT, whose platform is a modified version of the Genesis architecture that underpins combustion-engined, rear-biased G sedans and GV utility vehicles.
Pictured on Michelin Primacy 4 premium summer tires for everyday performance rather than hot laps at the Green Hell, the refreshed Sportage appears to feature Star Map lighting up front. Said lighting signature is shared with the recently updated EV6, along with the family-sized EV9, the EV6, and even smaller EV3.
The vertically oriented headlights flank a slightly revised front grille. Fitted with machine-finish wheels, the camouflaged also shows a revised taillight graphic. The liftgate camo indicates either a cosmetic element with no lighting function or a slender light bar à la the EV6.
A single-exit exhaust system equips the pictured Sportage, which doesn't show any high-voltage stickers whatsoever. Contrary to a highly publicized rumor, Kia isn't ready to go all-in on electric vehicles. Internal combustion engine development hasn't been halted back in 2021, with the Hyundai Motor Group as a whole being focused on keeping ICEs relevant in Western markets and where mass BEV adoption simply isn't possible in the next handful of years.
Turbo diesels and the LPG-fueled Smartstream L2.0 LPi also need to be mentioned, along with three levels of electrification: 48-volt mild hybrid, self-charging hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. Depending on the powertrain, Sportage comes with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed auto, a 7-speed DCT, or an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Tech-focused interior updates are definitely going to materialize for the 2026 model year, especially when it comes to infotainment and connectivity. There is a possibility for the gear selector to be moved to the steering column, following in the footsteps of the mechanically similar Tucson. Said changes over the outgoing 2025 model are – without a shadow of a doubt – going to increase pricing across the board.
Excluding destination, Sportage carries a starting price of $27,190 in the United States for the combustion version, $28,590 for the hybrid, and $39,590 for the plug-in hybrid. Over in Germany, where the world's most challenging racetrack is located, the South Korean brand charges €34,690, €39,790, and €45,290, respectively.
Pictured on Michelin Primacy 4 premium summer tires for everyday performance rather than hot laps at the Green Hell, the refreshed Sportage appears to feature Star Map lighting up front. Said lighting signature is shared with the recently updated EV6, along with the family-sized EV9, the EV6, and even smaller EV3.
The vertically oriented headlights flank a slightly revised front grille. Fitted with machine-finish wheels, the camouflaged also shows a revised taillight graphic. The liftgate camo indicates either a cosmetic element with no lighting function or a slender light bar à la the EV6.
A single-exit exhaust system equips the pictured Sportage, which doesn't show any high-voltage stickers whatsoever. Contrary to a highly publicized rumor, Kia isn't ready to go all-in on electric vehicles. Internal combustion engine development hasn't been halted back in 2021, with the Hyundai Motor Group as a whole being focused on keeping ICEs relevant in Western markets and where mass BEV adoption simply isn't possible in the next handful of years.
Given these circumstances, efficiency-oriented updates are certainly in the offing for the South Korean marque's best-selling nameplate. Depending on the market, Sportage comes with four-cylinder lumps ranging from the Hyundai Smartstream G2.0 MPi to the Smartstream G2.5 GDi and some turbocharged mills with displacements ranging from 1.6 to 2.0 liters.
Turbo diesels and the LPG-fueled Smartstream L2.0 LPi also need to be mentioned, along with three levels of electrification: 48-volt mild hybrid, self-charging hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. Depending on the powertrain, Sportage comes with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed auto, a 7-speed DCT, or an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Tech-focused interior updates are definitely going to materialize for the 2026 model year, especially when it comes to infotainment and connectivity. There is a possibility for the gear selector to be moved to the steering column, following in the footsteps of the mechanically similar Tucson. Said changes over the outgoing 2025 model are – without a shadow of a doubt – going to increase pricing across the board.
Excluding destination, Sportage carries a starting price of $27,190 in the United States for the combustion version, $28,590 for the hybrid, and $39,590 for the plug-in hybrid. Over in Germany, where the world's most challenging racetrack is located, the South Korean brand charges €34,690, €39,790, and €45,290, respectively.