2026 Hyundai Palisade Virtually Showcased Inside-Out With Extensive Color Palette

The South Korean automaker just reported its American division’s sales results and July sales rose 4% compared to the same period in 2023 – with monthly records for the hybrid versions of Elantra, Santa Fe, and Tucson, plus the Palisade, which rose by 50%!
Overall, since the start of the year, Hyundai Motor America delivered almost 469k vehicles, a subtle rise of 1.6% compared to the January through July period of last year. Some models registered drops after the first seven months of the year – Elantra (-12%), Nexo (-43%), or Venue (-17%) were among the most pronounced, but their negative performance was offset by the massive jumps of models like the Ioniq 6 (+54%) or the Palisade flagship, which soared by 38%.
Curiously, the latter is still going strong despite its introduction for the 2020 model year in the US and it’s all probably thanks to the 2023 model year’s series of updates. The refreshed Palisade is still going strong – but Hyundai is not waiting for its hype to vane off. Instead, the South Korean carmaker is hard at work at home preparing the research and development of the second-generation Palisade.
A lot of prototypes have been caught out and about, making the rumor mill as happy as it can be – and even Hyundai’s corner office head honchos claim that we should be very giddy about the next iteration, which is coming with radically different styling. The reveal is probably a few months away from now – some say the official introduction will drop before the end of the year while others talk about early 2025. Most likely that’s for the local South Korean market, so we will probably have to wait until the 2026 model year for the US-spec version.
Well, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI are never patient, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has been hard at work envisioning the unofficial, hypothetical design of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade for a while already. The latest are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, they have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that's where all the (CGI) Palisade action is happening.
The three-row crossover SUV, which is supposed to receive an all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 or 9 counterpart just like Kia has the EV9 for the Telluride, has been incessantly spied inside and outside by the rumor mill. But we’re still getting different interpretations of the exterior, so take all these renderings with a grain of salt. All that being said, the channel’s host believes the flagship crossover SUV will receive updated, expanded dimensions to further set it apart from the seven-seat Santa Fe, plus a new 3.5-liter V6 engine in addition to all-new styling.
The resident pixel master is in charge of showcasing the unofficial, hypothetical design and the illustrations are accompanied by the traditional color reel – both inside and outside. Now, all that remains to do is decide if this CGI showcase has anything to do with the real Hyundai Palisade and, of course, select a favorite color combination between the outside and inside hues. So, what do you think? Also, do you believe that Hyundai will further postpone the release of the all-electric flagship crossover SUV until just prior or immediately after the introduction of the ICE-powered Palisade?
Curiously, the latter is still going strong despite its introduction for the 2020 model year in the US and it’s all probably thanks to the 2023 model year’s series of updates. The refreshed Palisade is still going strong – but Hyundai is not waiting for its hype to vane off. Instead, the South Korean carmaker is hard at work at home preparing the research and development of the second-generation Palisade.
A lot of prototypes have been caught out and about, making the rumor mill as happy as it can be – and even Hyundai’s corner office head honchos claim that we should be very giddy about the next iteration, which is coming with radically different styling. The reveal is probably a few months away from now – some say the official introduction will drop before the end of the year while others talk about early 2025. Most likely that’s for the local South Korean market, so we will probably have to wait until the 2026 model year for the US-spec version.
Well, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI are never patient, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has been hard at work envisioning the unofficial, hypothetical design of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade for a while already. The latest are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, they have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that's where all the (CGI) Palisade action is happening.
The three-row crossover SUV, which is supposed to receive an all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 or 9 counterpart just like Kia has the EV9 for the Telluride, has been incessantly spied inside and outside by the rumor mill. But we’re still getting different interpretations of the exterior, so take all these renderings with a grain of salt. All that being said, the channel’s host believes the flagship crossover SUV will receive updated, expanded dimensions to further set it apart from the seven-seat Santa Fe, plus a new 3.5-liter V6 engine in addition to all-new styling.
The resident pixel master is in charge of showcasing the unofficial, hypothetical design and the illustrations are accompanied by the traditional color reel – both inside and outside. Now, all that remains to do is decide if this CGI showcase has anything to do with the real Hyundai Palisade and, of course, select a favorite color combination between the outside and inside hues. So, what do you think? Also, do you believe that Hyundai will further postpone the release of the all-electric flagship crossover SUV until just prior or immediately after the introduction of the ICE-powered Palisade?