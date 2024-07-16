2026 Hyundai Palisade Spy Photos Reveal Santa Fe-Inspired Boxy Appearance

Codenamed LX3, the second-gen Palisade has been caught by the carparazzi with more revealing camouflage than before. As expected, Hyundai took inspiration from the Santa Fe's boxy proportions for the mid-sized crossover.
Boxier than the outgoing model, the newcomer is due to arrive for model year 2026 at dealers nationwide, for the 2025 model carries over from 2024 with little in the way of changes. Think more standard kit and the SEL with Premium Package morphing into the SEL Premium trim.
Going the way of the Santa Fe from the standpoint of exterior styling is an inspired choice for Hyundai due to the Santa Fe's visual connections to the larger, pricier, and more premium Land Rover Defender. The squared-off body could even fool some peeps into believing that Palisade can hold its own where there's no pavement. In the case of a dirt road or a grassy field, that stands true for Hyundai's front-biased crossover.
The so-called Palisade XRT is the most rugged version to date, but only in terms of looks because there's nothing in the way of trail-oriented hardware to speak of. Even the factory tires would struggle off the beaten path, and everyone knows how big of a difference softer rubber and a blockier tread can make in this scenario.
A large, upright grille adds to the boxy aesthetic of the next generation, which is pictured on bi-tone wheels mounted with Pirelli Scorpion road-going tires. From these pictures, we can further see large headlights and that Hyundai reworked the side-window profile to accentuate length and give the impression of a floating roof by means of gloss-black pillars.
Inside, you can look forward to a snazzier cockpit with better infotainment and seating for up to eight. Alternatively, the premium option is captain's chairs instead of bench seating for the second row, bringing the grand total to seven. Hearsay suggests a brand-new platform for the 2026 Hyundai Palisade, which appears to be correct based on the longer nose section of this prototype compared to the first-gen Palisade.
On the other hand, the hearsay might prove half true if Hyundai simply updated the current platform to push the front axle forward for a longer wheelbase. To be revealed in early 2025, the second gen is believed to feature a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated I4 hybrid setup or a 3.5-liter V6 of the twin-turbo variety. This would result in the canning of the 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6, which also powers the US-made Kia Telluride.
Produced at Hyundai's flagship assembly plant in South Korea, the Palisade carries a starting price of $36,650 (before taxes) for model year 2024 in the US. If a four-cylinder hybrid will indeed replace the free-breathing sixer, then expect a slightly higher price tag from the 2026 model.
The rear end appears to be a work in progress, but even so, it's easy to see that Hyundai went for cool taillight graphics, a liftgate-mounted spoiler, plus a shark fin-style antenna. The D-pillar trim, upper and lower side-window trim, and roof rails appear to feature a stainless finish instead of chrome.
