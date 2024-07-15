2026 Genesis GV60 Spied Benchmarking Against Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have a premium-oriented brother in the form of the GV60 from the Genesis brand. Currently listed as a 2024 model, the battery-electric sport utility vehicle is due a mid-cycle refresh in early 2025.
Spied by the carparazzi testing in Germany with a Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV in tow, the facelift is expected to start production sometime during February 2025 for the South Korean market. For the United States, the launch is reportedly slated for summer 2025, leading us to believe that Genesis will sell this crossover as a 2026 model.
Although camouflaged, it's easy to notice that said facelift does not bring any significant exterior styling changes. Considering that Hyundai and Kia didn't spend too much time revising the styling of the Ioniq 5 and EV6, it makes little sense for Genesis to choose a different course of action for its compact SUV.
Visible changes include new headlight graphics, a sportier front bumper, and wheel designs. The prototype's aero-conscious alloy wheels are not available on the outgoing 2024 model, be it stateside or back home in South Korea. It's hard to spot any modifications at the rear, though future prototypes may surprise us in this regard.
Look forward to minor changes inside as well, particularly in the areas of infotainment and connectivity. Under the skin, the zero-emission crossover is certain to benefit from the larger high-voltage battery of the Ioniq 5 and EV6.
In addition to the aforementioned, Genesis made it clear that production of the GV60 Magma is due to being sometime during Q3 2025. It will be the brand's first road-going Magma vehicle, with Magma indicating high performance. Think of this upcoming variant as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with a nicer interior and even snazzier wheels.
Ioniq 5 N develops up to 641 horsepower and serious torque, whereas EV6 GT makes do with 576 ponies. Remember when that kind of maximum output was exclusive to the likes of Fezza and Lambo? Also worthy of note, the 911 Turbo belts out 572 horsepower at full chatter.
For model year 2024, the most you can expect from the GV60 is 360 kilowatts for up to 10 seconds at a time in the so-called boost mode. That's 483 horsepower, while normal mode gets you 429 ponies. Torque is estimated at 516 pound-feet (700 Nm), which is less than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the more tame Kia EV6 GT.
Although camouflaged, it's easy to notice that said facelift does not bring any significant exterior styling changes. Considering that Hyundai and Kia didn't spend too much time revising the styling of the Ioniq 5 and EV6, it makes little sense for Genesis to choose a different course of action for its compact SUV.
Visible changes include new headlight graphics, a sportier front bumper, and wheel designs. The prototype's aero-conscious alloy wheels are not available on the outgoing 2024 model, be it stateside or back home in South Korea. It's hard to spot any modifications at the rear, though future prototypes may surprise us in this regard.
Look forward to minor changes inside as well, particularly in the areas of infotainment and connectivity. Under the skin, the zero-emission crossover is certain to benefit from the larger high-voltage battery of the Ioniq 5 and EV6.
Instead of the former 77.4 kilowatt hours, the long-range Ioniq 5 and EV6 now come with 84 kilowatt hours to their names. The battery in question features nickel-cobalt-manganese chemistry, which is shared with the 58-kWh pack of the normal-range Ioniq 5 and EV6. Because Genesis targets a different customer pool, its battery pack is 77.4 kilowatt hours by default.
In addition to the aforementioned, Genesis made it clear that production of the GV60 Magma is due to being sometime during Q3 2025. It will be the brand's first road-going Magma vehicle, with Magma indicating high performance. Think of this upcoming variant as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with a nicer interior and even snazzier wheels.
Ioniq 5 N develops up to 641 horsepower and serious torque, whereas EV6 GT makes do with 576 ponies. Remember when that kind of maximum output was exclusive to the likes of Fezza and Lambo? Also worthy of note, the 911 Turbo belts out 572 horsepower at full chatter.
For model year 2024, the most you can expect from the GV60 is 360 kilowatts for up to 10 seconds at a time in the so-called boost mode. That's 483 horsepower, while normal mode gets you 429 ponies. Torque is estimated at 516 pound-feet (700 Nm), which is less than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the more tame Kia EV6 GT.