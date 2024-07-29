2026 Genesis Electrified GV70 Goes Under the Knife, Gains Updated Styling and Large Screen

Between introducing the performance-focused Magma sub-brand and developing new rides, Genesis has a lot on its plate these days. The upcoming Electrified GV70 holds a special place, as it will replace the current one.
Mind you, don't mistake it for a brand-new vehicle, as it is actually a mid-cycle refresh. You know, just like the regular GV70 replaced the older one earlier this year. The latest iteration of the ICE-powered crossover is a good indication of what we should expect from the battery-electric variant, namely a similar design and likely an identical large display on the inside.
The car's front fascia was altered, and it now sports new headlights, a reshaped grille, and a different bumper. The taillights and rear bumper are also new, and from what we can tell, it appears that Genesis will also introduce new wheels for the upcoming Electrified GV70. Overall, this model will look very similar to the regular GV70, save for the closed-off grille and a few other bits and bobs.
This makes us wonder why the Korean premium auto brand chose to test this prototype with a huge amount of camouflage on its body. First, it would have probably flown under the radar if they hadn’t covered up the exterior. Second, the normal ICE-powered GV70 already debuted, and, as we said above, the Electrified GV70 will follow in its footsteps, both visually and technologically.
For the current 2025 model year, Genesis offers the Electrified GV70 with a dual-motor setup that produces a combined 429 hp (435 ps/320 kW). The model has an EPA-estimated driving range of 236 miles (380 km), so its successor could certainly make do with a longer autonomy. Let's hope the automaker will fix this aspect, as otherwise, the current Electrified GV70 is not bad at all.
The 2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced kicks off at $66,950, and for the superior Prestige trim level, customers will have to pay a minimum of $73,750. Both versions use the same 429 horsepower setup and the 77.4 kWh battery pack that gives it 236 miles of range. We wouldn't be surprised if Genesis bumped the price a bit when the facelifted iteration debuts. That might happen in a couple of months, with the upcoming vehicle launching for the 2026 model year.
The latter part refers to the updated dashboard panel, which now hosts a large dual-screen setup that mixes the digital gauge cluster to the left and the infotainment system to the right. We expect a similar center console, steering wheel, and so on, as well as the usual software features expected from an electric vehicle. Genesis could go the extra mile and revise the trim and upholstery, but that's what we think, anyway.
