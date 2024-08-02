2026 Chrysler Imperial's Scripted Resurrection Is About Tapping Into the Land Yacht Game

As you know by now, we are avid supporters of land yachts, especially American ones. That is why we recently covered numerous such digital models. But why digital? Well, because they call Fantasy Land home, and their resurrection was only virtual—you know, like this hypothetical 2026 Chrysler Imperial.
We found these digital illustrations on Nihar Mazumdar's Behance account, who also took to YouTube with them. The pixel manipulator's proposal is a large sedan with an almost Hyundai-like front fascia (due to the light bar), clean proportions on the sides, muscular shoulders, fat rear pillars, and a back-end design that screams more Lincoln than it does Chrysler.
This imagined four-door sedan wears an elegant black finish and sports multiple chrome appointments. These are visible on the front fascia, at the rear end, and on the profile, decorating the doors, side window trim, and other elements. The intricate wheels have some shiny accents on them, too, and the main color is obviously black.
Most hypothetical revivals of old models tend to end after one or two renderings depicting their exterior designs. However, in this instance, this CGI-infused 2026 Chrysler Imperial has also opened up its cockpit. But it's a truck-like interior, so there's nothing to report on. Or is it?
Like sister brand Dodge, Chrysler doesn't exactly have an extensive vehicle lineup in the United States. In fact, the company's official website only lists the 2024 Pacifica in regular and electrified forms and the defunct 300. The last HEMI-powered Chrysler 300C rolled off the line over half a year ago, and the entire series bit the dust at the end of December 2024. Thus, it is the minivan that remains the automaker's sole product still in the making.
Logic tells us that this brand is interested in electrified products, mostly crossovers and SUVs. Thus, the idea of bringing back any sedan, let alone the Imperial, sounds like pure nonsense, unfortunately. Chrysler, like most mainstream car brands out there, doesn't want a four-door in its lineup, even if it would sell rather well, and we think a brand-new Imperial of large proportions might teach the automotive world that high-riders aren't everything. We would support such a model with all our heart, and we think you might, too, even if it looked like a confused Hyundai, wouldn't you?
As a matter of fact, there is, as it was imagined as a liftback, with a tailgate opening up into a generous cargo area. The hypothetical model has a three-seat layout, yet due to its overall proportions, those traveling on the third row would struggle for headroom and legroom. With the second and third rows folded down, it can eat numerous suitcases, which would make it an ideal companion for long-drive vacations.
