2026 BMW iX (M70) Gets Unofficially Rendered Based on the Latest Spies, Looks Good? 

BMW is going through a complete metamorphosis of its design, and after numerous disparate attempts at establishing a new styling, they seem to have settled on the 'Neue Klasse' paradigm.
While controversial, the BMW XM, 5 Series and M5, 4 Series and M3 plus M4, 7 Series and i7, M2, or iX, might soon look like a breath of fresh air if you don't fancy the 'Neue Klasse' concepts. They preview an entirely new design paradigm for the Bavarian automaker, and it seems that everything will be touched by this styling, including the next X5 along with many of the BMW i all-electric models.
One thing is for sure – the days of separate designs like the 1 Series versus 3 Series and whatnot are almost gone. People might soon relish them if they don't like the 'Neue Klasse' ideas, but at least as far as some models are concerned, the new styling might be an improvement. But there's no need to take our word for granted, as you can judge for yourself – and we have an eloquent example to begin with.
Our spy photographer partners recently caught the heavily disguised 2026 BMW iX all-electric crossover SUV sporting the mid-cycle refresh – aka LCI (Life Cycle Impulse). That wasn't all, though, because it seems the top iX M60 variant will be replaced with an even more potent 650-hp BMW iX M70, according to the rumor mill.
The XM's zero-emission sibling is not only getting a bit more oomph for model year 2026 in the form of the iX M70, but as far as we can tell, it will also adopt some of the Neue Klasse cues way ahead of switching to the second-generation format. At least, that's what we understand after the parallel universes of vehicular CGI talked to the rumor mill and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators started work on peeling off the camouflage.
So, the good folks at Kolesa, along with their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko, aka kelsonik on social media, have imagined the design of the refreshed 2026 BMW iX EV with cues from the M5 like the front skirt and the LED DRL signature – but overall the quirky crossover SUV now feels more like the positive impersonation of the 'Neue Klasse' styling, at least as far as these unofficial, hypothetical renderings are concerned. Of course, this is the fancy M70 version, so it remains to be seen how the lesser variants will look.
Also, take all this with a grain of salt because nothing is official yet, and BMW has a recent habit of scaring the bejesus out of its diehard fans with each new model generation or new nameplate introduction. So, what do you think? Is it a yay or a nay?
