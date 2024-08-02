2026 Acura RDX Gets Rendered Early. Do You Dig the Subtly Enhanced Unofficial Looks?

The Japanese automaker Honda is doing well across the US automotive market. It could be doing marvelously, like Toyota, which is trailing GM by a little more than 100k vehicles after the first six months of the year.
However, American Honda couldn't rise to a 14% surge like Toyota did because it's being dragged down by the luxury division Acura. So, after the first two quarters of the year, the Japanese automaker jumped 9.3% compared to H1 of 2023, and that's all thanks to a 12.3% rise on behalf of the namesake Honda brand to a total of 626,266 vehicles.
Meanwhile, Acura is still trying to find a positive outcome – it's still on a downward spiral with a slipup of 13.1% to 64,015 units. Alongside the Honda Prologue, Acura is ready to ramp up the sales of the premium ZDX, and it is also introducing to dealerships the refreshed 2025 Acura MDX, America's best-selling three-row luxury SUV, which kicks off at $52,250 on the American market.
Later on, we will also see the first-ever Acura ADX, a new premium SUV set to debut in early 2025 as a fresh base offering alongside the Acura Integra. Last but not least, when Honda and Acura presented their outlook on the 2024 US automobile business, the premium Japanese automaker also promised that the "RDX will receive upgrades to enhance its appeal and functionality."
Well, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI haven't forgotten about that, and when it comes to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, they're always ready and willing to portray the unofficial, hypothetical looks of upcoming models. This time around, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, has taken the digital reins and decided to envision the 2026 Acura RDX.
In production as a third-generation model since 2019 and already gone through a facelift for the 2022 model year, the pixel master now thinks it's about time for an all-new iteration. He acknowledges that Acura will be very busy with the all-electric ZDX, the launch of the first-ever ADX, and the manufacturing of the popular MDX. However, he still thinks that Honda's premium division will have plenty of time to create an all-new RDX.
However, to hypothetically speed things up, his design project illustration shows "a relatively conservative redesign of the RDX" as Acura and Honda are known to be rather allergic to going 'nuts and coming up with much more modern designs.' Just look at the Accord or CR-V, and you'll understand what we mean. Alas, what if this 2026 Acura RDX is too boring and too much like a smaller MDX? Hopefully, Acura will dare to spice things up going forward and end the bad sales spell, right?
