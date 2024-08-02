2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Dates Announced, Get Ready for a Very Hot July

Last year, at a time when it was busy celebrating no less than 120 years of existence, American bike maker Harley-Davidson decided to properly mark what it means for huge crowds by throwing a huge party in the hometown of Milwaukee. The party was called the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, and now that this year's edition has wrapped up, the company decided to let us know when we should be ready for next year's bash.
The Homecoming Festival has grown in just two years from a simple idea to a massive gathering of motorcycle lovers. This July, scores of people descended upon iconic Milwaukee venues like the Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the new Davidson Park, and local Harley-Davidson dealerships, to celebrate the iconic company and the lifestyle it created.
Just like it happened last year, the four-day event (July 25-28) was one filled with moto events, activities, and music, with some of the hottest bands of the moment taking center stage across the city: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll, and Machine Gun Kelly, among many, many others.
Homecoming was the place where Machine Gun Kelly played for the first time, live and acoompanied by Jelly Roll, their Lonely Road hit. Songs were accompanied by stunt shows performed by the crews from or backed by Nitro Circus and Monster Energy, and a wealth of other related events.
The 2024 Festival was dedicated to Willie G. Davidson, the man that was with the company for no less than 49 years and turned into a sort of emblem for the brand, and I'm pretty certain everyone who was there has the feeling that everything went just perfectly.
The event has been over for some time now, but we still don't know exactly how many people attended. Harley-Davidson does say that no less than 60,000 came to Veterans Park over two days, and that's more than enough to give us a sense of things.
As promised since 2022, when the Homecoming was first announced, the festival will continue in the coming years as well. Because there is a lot to plan for, Harley decided to let people know when next year's party will be.
The 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take place a little earlier than this year, in the week of July 10 (July 10 - July 13). No other details were provided, but it's not difficult to expect more or less the same attractions as this year.
All that's left for Harley-Davidson to do now is decide on the theme for the Festival, and on who it will call to entertain party goes. We'll keep an eye out for more updates and come back on this story with the relevant info as soon as it becomes available (judging by past experience, don't expect that to happen before the start of next year, though).
