2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition Returns to America With New Ridge Green Paint 

Toyota Gazoo Racing recently improved the GR86 for the home market of Japan, and the first deliveries of the 2025 model year will start in August – there's even an RZ Ridge Green Limited edition on offer, with sales kicking off in October. They even had the pricing details, not just the upgrades devised specifically to make it an even meaner track beast.
As it turns out, America is getting much of the same – at least in terms of looks. More precisely, the Japanese automaker has brought back the Toyota GR86 Hakone special edition to "put a modern twist on an icon." We don't know if 'icon' is the best word to describe it, but the first-generation Toyota 86 Hakone limited series cost more than a Ford Mustang EcoBoost back in 2019.
Anyway, now we are dealing with a new generation of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86 sports car, which is getting upgrades for the 2025 model year – and welcomes the reveal of the GR86 Hakone special edition, its name based on the Hakone Turnpike in Japan, not far from Tokyo. The reintroduced GR86 Hakone, of course, has a new Ridge Green color and is produced based on the GR86 Premium grade.
That means it will have a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and the four-cylinder 2.4-liter boxer engine under the hood, which is good for 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. This special edition will come with green paint, 18-inch satin bronze-finished wheels, a color-matched ducktail spoiler, black accents, and a Hakone badge.
Inside, there are Ultrasuede sport seats with tan leather inserts and stitching, a Hakone special edition shift knob with bronze accents, plus a GR special edition plaque. Additionally, Toyota puts standard Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers on the special edition. You will need to hurry when the automaker opens the order books, and you know the pricing – there are just 860 units slotted for production for the US market.
Aside from the new special edition, which will also arrive at dealerships later this year during the fall season, the 2025 GR86 sports car features a number of upgrades – re-tuned shock absorbers, fresh throttle mapping, better engine torque control "to provide a more direct throttle response and linearity," and the EPS (electric power steering) is also modified "for a more responsive handling feel and an improved sense of direct contact with the road."
Additionally, customers who don't care about the goodies of the 860-unit Hakone edition or can't grab an example will have the opportunity to get its Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes thanks to the introduction of a Performance package that includes them. Lighter than many other cars on the market, weighing in at 2,811 pounds with the stick shifter or 2,851 pounds with the automatic transmission, the 2025 GR86 hits 60 mph (96 kph) in just 6.1 seconds or 6.6 seconds when equipped with the six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission (ECT-i).
Anyway, now we are dealing with a new generation of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86 sports car, which is getting upgrades for the 2025 model year – and welcomes the reveal of the GR86 Hakone special edition, its name based on the Hakone Turnpike in Japan, not far from Tokyo. The reintroduced GR86 Hakone, of course, has a new Ridge Green color and is produced based on the GR86 Premium grade.
That means it will have a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and the four-cylinder 2.4-liter boxer engine under the hood, which is good for 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. This special edition will come with green paint, 18-inch satin bronze-finished wheels, a color-matched ducktail spoiler, black accents, and a Hakone badge.
Inside, there are Ultrasuede sport seats with tan leather inserts and stitching, a Hakone special edition shift knob with bronze accents, plus a GR special edition plaque. Additionally, Toyota puts standard Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers on the special edition. You will need to hurry when the automaker opens the order books, and you know the pricing – there are just 860 units slotted for production for the US market.
Aside from the new special edition, which will also arrive at dealerships later this year during the fall season, the 2025 GR86 sports car features a number of upgrades – re-tuned shock absorbers, fresh throttle mapping, better engine torque control "to provide a more direct throttle response and linearity," and the EPS (electric power steering) is also modified "for a more responsive handling feel and an improved sense of direct contact with the road."
Additionally, customers who don't care about the goodies of the 860-unit Hakone edition or can't grab an example will have the opportunity to get its Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes thanks to the introduction of a Performance package that includes them. Lighter than many other cars on the market, weighing in at 2,811 pounds with the stick shifter or 2,851 pounds with the automatic transmission, the 2025 GR86 hits 60 mph (96 kph) in just 6.1 seconds or 6.6 seconds when equipped with the six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission (ECT-i).