2025 Toyota GR Corolla Arrives Stateside With Automatic Transmission and More Torque

Your two-pedal Toyota GR Corolla is finally here, following in the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the GR Yaris. The Japanese automaker has updated the potent hot hatch for the 2025 model year, and one of the biggest novelties is the introduction of an automatic transmission.
The 8-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT), which was the work of Gazoo Racing, offers "quick-shifting performance and optimal gear selection," with the software said to have been optimized for sporty driving.
Toyota has paired the new DAT with an updated version of the 1.6-liter engine. The three-banger retains its output of 300 horsepower (304 ps/224 kW) but brings more thrust. The torque has been boosted from 273 to 295 pound-foot (370-400 Nm). Unfortunately, Toyota hasn't said how quick the 2025 GR Corolla is, but the 2024 model can do 4.99s from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) and has a limited top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).
Besides boosting the 2025 GR Corolla lineup with an automatic transmission and making it torquier, Toyota has also fiddled with the car's chassis. New rebound springs were added at both axles to suppress inner wheel lift during quick driving. The model also has improved rear coils and stabilizers and a raised trailing arm mounting point for reduced rear squat in fast takeoffs.
Toyota's 2025 GR Corolla family is available in three grades: the Core, Premium, and Premium Plus. The entry-level features 18-inch wheels, sports-tuned suspension, active noise control, active sound control, sports seats wrapped in fabric upholstery, front and rear limited-slip differentials, etc. The mid-range adds JBL audio, different upholstery, dual-zone climate control, heated seats at the front, a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, and others. The range-topper gets a forged carbon fiber roof, sub-radiator, matte black wheels, bulge hood with functional air vents, head-up display, and suede upholstery with red stitching.
Are you curious about how much the refreshed hot hatch costs? Well, so are we, but Toyota hasn't released the pricing details for our market yet. Nonetheless, we expect it to be a bit costlier than its predecessor. The 2024 model year GR Corolla Core starts at $36,500, and for the GR Corolla Premium and GR Corolla Circuit Edition trim levels, the car manufacturer is asking for at least $40,320 and $45,140, respectively.
The visual changes are modest, but then again, this is not your typical mid-cycle refresh. The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla comes with a new front bumper that improves cooling and aerodynamic performance. This also makes room for the optional sub-radiator, brake ducts, intercooler, and radiator, as well as the optional automatic transmission fluid cooler. The car also has improved brake ducts, and the aforementioned sub-radiator is an extra on 2025 models for enhanced engine cooling.
