2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid Join the Lineup With 493 and 771 HP 

Days after setting a new class time record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, taming the 'Green Hell' in 7:24.7 minutes, here's the most powerful Panamera – the 2025 Turbo S E-Hybrid – coming out for the official introduction across Porsche's most relevant markets, including the United States.
July has a nice mix of Porsche so far – the racetrack in Germany got to know the Panamera's prowess, and then the automaker also expanded the model range of the all-electric Macan with an elegant and cheaper rear-wheel-drive Macan along with a feistier Macan 4S slotting between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Now we're back to the Porsche Panamera limousine, though.
The brand is making the third generation lineup a bit more enticing with the nimble Panamera GTS as well as the flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid. First of all, the Panamera GTS has a "particularly performance-focused calibration" as it seeks to establish new standards in terms of "driver engagement and agility." The Gran Turismo Sport model gets a bespoke SportDesign exterior package, and the upgraded twin-turbo V8 now has 493 hp, twenty more than its predecessor.
With a standard sports exhaust system, dual-chamber two-valve air suspension including PASM, and electronically controlled PTV Plus limited-slip differential, the Panamera GTS reaches 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds (0.1s faster than before) and a maximum track speed of 188 mph (303 kph). The pricing for the Panamera GTS kicks off at $154,200, and the first deliveries are planned for the end of the first quarter of 2025.
Moving to the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, this is the most powerful Panamera ever produced – the V8 twin-turbo engine has 591 hp, and the electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK has another 187 hp. Together, the combined system output is no less than 771 hp – a rise of 81 hp compared to the predecessor. The system torque also jumped by 96 lb-ft to 737-pound feet. Now, it accelerates to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds (-0.2s) and reaches up to 202 mph (+8 mph).
But that's not all, as the electrification package has also been thoroughly enhanced: the high voltage battery has gone up by 45% to 25.9 kWh (gross), and the car recuperates up to 88 kW to "operate more efficiently in fully electric mode." Aside from the distinctive goodies like the Turbonite color, the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid gain access to a new optional Aerokit in Carbon Fiber and the UHP tires developed specifically by Michelin.
Just like the GTS, the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is already available to order and will arrive in late Q1 next year. Pricing is also available, and the flagship limousine kicks off at an MSRP of $226,500. However, it "does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges, or a $1,995 delivery, processing, and handling fee."
