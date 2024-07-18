autoevolution
 
2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid Join the Lineup With 493 and 771 HP 

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid & GTS for US market 32 photos
Photo: Porsche AG
Days after setting a new class time record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, taming the 'Green Hell' in 7:24.7 minutes, here's the most powerful Panamera – the 2025 Turbo S E-Hybrid – coming out for the official introduction across Porsche's most relevant markets, including the United States.
July has a nice mix of Porsche so far – the racetrack in Germany got to know the Panamera's prowess, and then the automaker also expanded the model range of the all-electric Macan with an elegant and cheaper rear-wheel-drive Macan along with a feistier Macan 4S slotting between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Now we're back to the Porsche Panamera limousine, though.

The brand is making the third generation lineup a bit more enticing with the nimble Panamera GTS as well as the flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid. First of all, the Panamera GTS has a "particularly performance-focused calibration" as it seeks to establish new standards in terms of "driver engagement and agility." The Gran Turismo Sport model gets a bespoke SportDesign exterior package, and the upgraded twin-turbo V8 now has 493 hp, twenty more than its predecessor.

With a standard sports exhaust system, dual-chamber two-valve air suspension including PASM, and electronically controlled PTV Plus limited-slip differential, the Panamera GTS reaches 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds (0.1s faster than before) and a maximum track speed of 188 mph (303 kph). The pricing for the Panamera GTS kicks off at $154,200, and the first deliveries are planned for the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Moving to the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, this is the most powerful Panamera ever produced – the V8 twin-turbo engine has 591 hp, and the electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK has another 187 hp. Together, the combined system output is no less than 771 hp – a rise of 81 hp compared to the predecessor. The system torque also jumped by 96 lb-ft to 737-pound feet. Now, it accelerates to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds (-0.2s) and reaches up to 202 mph (+8 mph).

But that's not all, as the electrification package has also been thoroughly enhanced: the high voltage battery has gone up by 45% to 25.9 kWh (gross), and the car recuperates up to 88 kW to "operate more efficiently in fully electric mode." Aside from the distinctive goodies like the Turbonite color, the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid gain access to a new optional Aerokit in Carbon Fiber and the UHP tires developed specifically by Michelin.

Just like the GTS, the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is already available to order and will arrive in late Q1 next year. Pricing is also available, and the flagship limousine kicks off at an MSRP of $226,500. However, it "does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges, or a $1,995 delivery, processing, and handling fee."
About the author: Aurel Niculescu
Aurel Niculescu profile photo

Aurel has aimed high all his life (literally, at 16 he was flying gliders all by himself) so in 2006 he switched careers and got hired as a writer at his favorite magazine. Since then, his work has been published both by print and online outlets, most recently right here, on autoevolution.
Full profile

 

