2025 Porsche Boxster EV Is Spotted Fast Charging in Germany, Looks Ravished

A two-seat open-top mini-Taycan roadster sounds like a great idea for the zero-tailpipe emission future we’re all headed into. And Porsche might just deliver it! But, for now, one thing’s certain – the Stuttgart-based automaker is trying. Here’s the latest about this prototype.
If you’re one of our frequent readers, then you might know that Porsche is planning to turn the Boxster roadster and the Cayman coupe into all-electric vehicles. The Macan will share the same fate too. The well-known automaker proved it can do EVs well with the Taycan range, so from here on out the sky’s the limit.
It’s still somewhat weird that Porsche has an all-electric vehicle that uses the “Turbo” badge, but that helps us understand why the company’s test mules have been observed around tracks or in other public areas with tailpipes. It’s a Porsche trademark by now. It might be ready for the demise of the internal combustion engine, but that doesn’t mean it won’t celebrate its existence until the very end. Hence, why this camouflaged Boxster EV prototype has these fake but somewhat cute tips.
Testing began in 2022 and we showed you many spy photos of this exact unit in different environments. But now, we get to see something very important concerning battery technology. The little two-door unit might look like it found some forgotten spare wheels in an abandoned garage somewhere in the Midwest, but that’s just Porsche trying to put us off.
The pictures captured by a German EV-focused outlet display the vehicle plugged in at a high-power Ionity charger. Whilst looking like it just return from the battlefield, the screen data confirms the car will have the 800V architecture. This means customers will most likely enjoy the maximum charging speeds possible today for production passenger cars – up to 350 kW. However, that is still hard to achieve today because the network is not completely ready for this type of battery top up. There simply aren't enough chargers out there - for now.
The charging curve matters for EVs because it enables them to travel farther with fewer stops if the charging network is properly made of +150-kW DC fast chargers. Most all-electric cars in use today have batteries that do not get charged at the same level while plugged in. The rate at which energy is extracted from the grid gradually decreases as the battery adds more and more electrons. So, most EVs out there register their best charging performance from 10% state of charge (SoC) to 40% or 50% SoC.
But besides all these technicalities that matter for people obsessed with watt wasters, the same pictures show us where the charging port is positioned on the 2025 Boxster EV. It’s at the rear of the roadster, right above the number plate. We’ll let you judge it, but keep in mind Porsche might change it until the vehicle gets a production-ready body (and a proper name).
Finally, don’t forget to check some renders of the Boxster EV. They might give you a hint about how it’s going to look when the wraps come off and some decent wheels found their way onto the production-ready roadster.
It’s still somewhat weird that Porsche has an all-electric vehicle that uses the “Turbo” badge, but that helps us understand why the company’s test mules have been observed around tracks or in other public areas with tailpipes. It’s a Porsche trademark by now. It might be ready for the demise of the internal combustion engine, but that doesn’t mean it won’t celebrate its existence until the very end. Hence, why this camouflaged Boxster EV prototype has these fake but somewhat cute tips.
Testing began in 2022 and we showed you many spy photos of this exact unit in different environments. But now, we get to see something very important concerning battery technology. The little two-door unit might look like it found some forgotten spare wheels in an abandoned garage somewhere in the Midwest, but that’s just Porsche trying to put us off.
The pictures captured by a German EV-focused outlet display the vehicle plugged in at a high-power Ionity charger. Whilst looking like it just return from the battlefield, the screen data confirms the car will have the 800V architecture. This means customers will most likely enjoy the maximum charging speeds possible today for production passenger cars – up to 350 kW. However, that is still hard to achieve today because the network is not completely ready for this type of battery top up. There simply aren't enough chargers out there - for now.
The charging curve matters for EVs because it enables them to travel farther with fewer stops if the charging network is properly made of +150-kW DC fast chargers. Most all-electric cars in use today have batteries that do not get charged at the same level while plugged in. The rate at which energy is extracted from the grid gradually decreases as the battery adds more and more electrons. So, most EVs out there register their best charging performance from 10% state of charge (SoC) to 40% or 50% SoC.
But besides all these technicalities that matter for people obsessed with watt wasters, the same pictures show us where the charging port is positioned on the 2025 Boxster EV. It’s at the rear of the roadster, right above the number plate. We’ll let you judge it, but keep in mind Porsche might change it until the vehicle gets a production-ready body (and a proper name).
Finally, don’t forget to check some renders of the Boxster EV. They might give you a hint about how it’s going to look when the wraps come off and some decent wheels found their way onto the production-ready roadster.