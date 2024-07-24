2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Shows Center Console-Mounted Shifter in Latest Spy Shots

Despite slowing demand for electric vehicles, Porsche remains committed to canning the combustion-engined Macan and the 718 series of mid-engine sports cars for battery-electric replacements. The zero-emission Macan is already in production, but alas, the battery-electric successors of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman will have to wait until 2025.
The Mission R-inspired sports car has been recently spotted testing in the Alps, with the carparazzi being able to peek inside. In the revised Taycan, Cayenne, and the all-new Macan, it's flanked by the steering wheel and the touchscreen infotainment system. But in the all-electric sports car, it's located on the center console rather than the dashboard.
A very interesting choice, indeed. The interior pics also reveal 252 kilometers of driving range, meaning 157 miles. The slightly curved line under the 252 on the digital instrument cluster indicates a nearly full battery, which is kind of curious. Then again, remember that you are looking at a prototype rather than a production-intent 718 Boxster EV.
The center stack of the dashboard accommodates two large air vents, the infotainment system, and toggle switch-like silver buttons, with the hazard lights in the middle. Lower down, you will notice digital readouts for the HVAC system, a volume knob, and two buttons for the canvas top.
From the standpoint of exterior design, there's a bit of Taycan and some Mission R concept in this fellow. The front bumper's active cooling flaps appear to have been transplanted from the 992.2-series Neunelfer, with the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS further boasting adaptive front diffusers in the underbody.
Word has it Porsche modified the Premium Platform Electric of the Macan for this application. Others believe that it's a dedicated architecture with PPE bits and pieces. In any case, it's easy to imagine a base specification with rear-wheel drive and a higher-output model with a dual-motor setup.
The biggest question is, where is the high-voltage battery located? Both the J1-based Taycan and PPE-based Macan feature underfloor batteries, resulting in a low center of gravity. In the Mission R concept, it's housed right behind the rear seats for a similar weight distribution to the internal combustion-engined 718.
Weight distribution is extremely important in a mid-engine design, and even more so in a heavier vehicle than the outgoing 718 Boxster. Even though the 718 is going electric to the detriment of its four- and six-cylinder boxers, Porsche has pledged to keep the sixer alive in the 911 for as long as possible. To this effect, Porsche wants to futureproof the 911 by means of carbon-neutral synthetic fuels.
The 718 prototype with matching wheels is equipped with 20- and 21-inch tires from Pirelli. They read P Zero R on the sidewall, with said model being an ultra-performance summer tire that should be adequate for the occasional venture on the racetrack.
