2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Shows Center Console-Mounted Shifter in Latest Spy Shots

Despite slowing demand for electric vehicles, Porsche remains committed to canning the combustion-engined Macan and the 718 series of mid-engine sports cars for battery-electric replacements. The zero-emission Macan is already in production, but alas, the battery-electric successors of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman will have to wait until 2025.