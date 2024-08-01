2025 Polaris RXR Pro Range Gets Better at Blasting Music While Off-Roading

If for some reason you haven't taken a vehicle off the beaten path yet, you should really consider doing that. It's an experience like no other that should make it on everybody's bucket list. But you'd better not do it in an SUV, as one of the best ways to do this is in a side-by-side.
There are a lot of options in this segment right now, but few of them rise to the hype of the RZR. On the market since 2008, the model has grown into an entire family of extreme vehicles, and they all just got refreshed for the 2025 model year.
The maker of the RZR, Polaris, will field in the coming months three improved models in the RZR Pro Range. They are the RZR Pro R, RZR Pro S, and RZR Pro XP, all three of them sitting at the receiving end of both collective and individual upgrades.
When it comes to the common new features the three models get, the most important one seems to be the fitting of a new set of cabin air intakes. A design that is patent-pending, according to Polaris, the feature comes in the form of dual hood scoops that manage airflow more effectively and force fresh air into the cabin.
Polaris also tampered with the dashboard of the three models and gifted them with improved and better positioned touch points. The side-by-sides also come with new storage options and upgraded seats.
The cherry on the cake, there are new double latches and seals for the doors, making the off-roaders more capable at fending off dust and water.
The vehicle is 74 inches wide and sits on a 104.5-inch wheelbase. It is supported by a MaxLink suspension system with 29 inches of travel, but also a DYNAMIX DV system that automatically adjusts shocks to the terrain. The R's off-road capabilities are enhanced by the Pro Performance True 4WD system with driver-selectable modes.
The model will be offered in two trim levels, namely Sport (Storm Grey with Blue) and Ultimate (Super Graphite, Black Crystal with Shadow Bronze, and Black Crystal with Radiant Green), both of them wearing the proper R badging. For the new model year, the Ultimate is equipped with 15-inch wheels and heated and vented seats.
Polaris will make the RZR Pro R available this month, and it will sell the Sport from $34,999, and the Ultimate from $42,999.
The S will launch in August in three trim levels, namely Sport (Storm Grey), Premium (Zenith Blue with Orange Burst), and Ultimate (Onyx Black, Moss Green, and Zenith Blue with Orange Burst).
The Premium trim is new to the range, and it will bring to the table the Ride Command System and rear camera. A seven-inch touchscreen and GPS navigation that does not require a cell signal are also included.
The three versions of the Polaris RZR Pro S will sell as follows:
RZR Pro S Sport: $26,999
RZR Pro S Premium: $30,999
RZR Pro S Ultimate: $36,999
Just like the Pro S, this off-roader is equipped with the Ride Command and the seven-inch display. What's new for the 2025 model year is a new lower gear "that makes it easier to modulate speed on grueling uphill climbs."
The model comes in three trim levels, the same as the S, and offers new colors and graphics, including Storm Grey, Zenith Blue, Onyx Black, Moss Green, and Zenith Blue. Pricing for each trim level, selling starting this month, is listed below.
RZR Pro XP Sport: $23,999
RZR Pro XP Premium: $27,999
RZR Pro XP Ultimate: $33,999
As said, all three versions of the RXR range got their own individual upgrades and will be offered in both two-seat and four-seat versions. No matter the kind of RZR, all of the Ultimate top trim levels will be equipped with a new Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 Audio with 10-inch subwoofer and new front and rear speakers. You know, for better blasting of music while in the wild.
Polaris RZR Pro RThe RZR Pro R is the member of the family that can trace a direct lineage to the race version that was the star of the Score and Dakar races. At its core sits the most powerful engine in the range, a 2.0 naturally aspirated four-cylinder powerplant that delivers an impressive 225 horsepower.
Polaris RZR Pro SThe wide-open RZR Pro S is a renaming of the previous Turbo R. In its 2025 incarnation, it comes with the Fang Lighting setup, a refreshed interior, and new equipment for some of its trim levels.
This variant of the side-by-side sits on a 96-inch wheelbase and is 74 inches wide. It is powered by a turbocharged engine that delivers 181 horsepower and is tied to a CVT transmission. On-demand all-wheel drive is also offered.
Polaris RZR Pro XPLast but not least in the lineup of 2025 side-by-sides is the fast-paced Pro XP. It too powered by the same 181-hp engine as the Pro S and using the same CVT transmission, it sits 64 inches wide and on a 96-inch wheelbase.
