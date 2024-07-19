2025 or 2026 Lexus RX Gets Virtually Refreshed and Digitally Shown From All Angles

During the first six months of the year, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported sales of almost 1.2 million vehicles, jumping more than 14% compared to the same period last year.
Naturally, the namesake Toyota brand took the lion's share of the deliveries with sales of almost 1.02 million units, but the luxury division Lexus is not slouching either – especially when taking into account that its rivals at Acura and Infiniti both posted negative results. All in all, Lexus delivered more than 167k examples during the first six months of the year, up almost 12% compared to H1 of 2023.
Additionally, "Lexus recorded its best-ever first half in its 35-year history, (…) and our diverse portfolio of 29 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands made up nearly 40 percent of our total sales volume through June," explained Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales at TMNA. Many of Lexus' models had best-ever first-half sales, including the RX hybrid and PHEV models.
The latter is the quintessential Lexus crossover series – introduced in 1997 as the Toyota Harrier at home in Japan and then as an export model dubbed Lexus RX since March 1998; it is widely considered to be the first luxury crossover SUV. Five generations have passed since then, with the latest introduced in 2022 and produced at home in Japan in Miyawaka, Fukuoka (TMK), along with Canada's Cambridge, Ontario (TMMC) plant.
It is produced on the TNGA-K platform, and related models include the Lexus TX, as well as the Toyota Highlander, Grand Highlander, or Kluger and Crown Kluger. Its powertrains cover all the ICE spectrum – gasoline 2.4-liter turbo for RX 350, two different hybrids – RX 350h and RX500h, as well as a plugin hybrid, the RX 450h+. In America, the Lexus brand sells RXs for everyone – there are no less than eleven potential combinations between trims and powertrains, starting from $49,950 and going up to no less than $70,580.
Many would say that since it entered the North American car market for the 2023 model year, it's still too fresh for a refresh – but the parallel universes of vehicular CGI like to plan way ahead, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators was tasked with coming up with unofficial, hypothetical illustrations of the upcoming 2025 or 2026 Lexus RX facelift.
More precisely, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that's where all the (CGI) 2025 or 2026 Lexus RX action is happening – complete with POVs from various angles (front, rear, interior) prepared by the resident pixel master. The latter opted for an extensive color palette inside and out, as well as a quick comparison of the unofficial, hypothetical changes that mostly impact the front fascia, the taillights, and the center console on the inside.
