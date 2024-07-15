2025 Nissan Leaf Lease Costs Just $89 a Month, No Downpayment

Who said you can't buy affordable cars anymore? If someone tells you that, make sure to let them know they are wrong. Here's a great example of a two-year lease deal that could serve any American with a primary residence in Colorado very well. And it's about an all-electric car!
Buying a brand-new vehicle can be quite stressful. It's not just the high prices that are floating around us and making many feel confused about the state of the economy; it's the complicated offers, too! Dealers want to squeeze as much money as possible out of every customer, which means any prospective buyer is bombarded with all sorts of confusing calculations or invited to get add-ons they really don't need.
While it's true that not every middleman is trying to rip you off in some way or another, there's certainly less trust in dealerships today than ever before. It's no wonder that brands like Tesla, Rivian, or Lucid decided to venture into sales on their own, and customers loved it.
But, from time to time, some serious dealers who don't want to make huge profits at the expense of gullible or inattentive buyers come around. One of those great middlemen is Colorado-based Tynan's Nissan Aurora, which wants to put a few dozen people behind the steering wheel of a brand-new 2025 Nissan Leaf S.
While it's true that this generation of the Leaf is on its way to the history auto logs, there's still something to like about it. The normal-looking front-wheel-drive EV has a maximum range of around 150 miles (241 kilometers) thanks to a 40-kWh high-voltage battery and puts out a respectable 147 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque.
The EV can charge at speeds of up to 50 kW when connected to a dispenser that has the CHAdeMO connector. Don't worry; there is a CHAdeMO-to-CCS adapter. The downside is its price – around $800 with shipping.
The Leaf S is clearly more suited for people who have a garage, a driveway, or can plug into a domestic socket at home. Fully replenishing the modestly sized battery can take anywhere from one hour to 15 hours, depending on where you can or choose to plug it in.
It's clear that the Leaf S isn't for everyone. Its battery is nearly half the size of what the refreshed Tesla Model 3 Long Range comes equipped with. But with the average American commuting around 40 miles (64 kilometers) per day, a cheap ride that makes up for the lack of public transport can be exactly what the doctor ordered. You'd only have to charge three times a week, and there's no maintenance that needs to be covered out of pocket. You might not even need new tires!
Tynan's Nissan Aurora has a batch of 2025 Leaf S EVs it's willing to let go of in exchange for only $89 a month sans taxes. There's no trickery involved. That's the price with no downpayment or security deposit required. That sum gets you a fresh Nissan Leaf S for two years and a maximum annual mileage of 10,000 miles. Go over that limit, and you'll pay $0.25 for every extra mile.
The only real drawback is that the deal is only available to those who live or have their primary residence in Colorado.
This lease was possible thanks to the federal EV tax credit, the Colorado state EV tax credit, the Nissan EV customer bonus cash rebate, and the Nissan Finance lease customer cash rebate.
Ultimately, if the Leaf S isn't good enough for your mobility needs, the same dealer is also offering all-wheel-drive Nissan Ariya EVs in the Engage+ trim for only $200 per month with no downpayment or security deposit necessary.
A wheelbase of 106.3 in (2,700 mm) tells us that there's enough room inside for four adults to sit comfortably, while the 23.6 cu-ft (668 l) cargo room means they'll be able to bring their luggage with them.
