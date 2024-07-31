2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 S Spied Presumably With Twin-Turbo V8 Firepower

Having faced a lot of criticism for stuffing an electrified 2.0L engine in the latest C 63, it appears that Mercedes-AMG does not want to make the same mistake twice. Thus, the upcoming CLE 63 S might indeed feature a V8 motor.
Why do we think that? Because the latest scooped tester lacked two important things. It did not have a charging port at the rear, and it also did not feature electrification stickers, which are mandatory for testers with hybridized engines. Thus, chances are it might actually be a V8-powered model.
Assuming it indeed boasts a V8 unit under the hood, it could be identical to the one powering the latest SL 63. The roadster enjoys 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque from its bi-turbo 4.0L V8, tapping out at 196 mph (315 kph) and taking 3.6s to reach 62 mph (100 kph). The C 63 S E Performance's electrified four-pot makes it two-tenths faster than the SL 63 and gives it a 174 mph (280 kph) maximum speed.
The lesser Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 packs a 3.0L turbo-six and a 48-volt system, with the former producing 442 hp (449 ps/330 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) and the latter 23 hp (23 ps/17 kW) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm). It comes with a nine-speed auto 'box and 4Matic+ AWD, taps out at 155 miles per hour (250 kph), and needs four seconds to sprint to 60 mph. Thus, the V8-powered CLE 63 S might be some half a second faster with the launch control function enabled.
The fact that it wears minimal camouflage indirectly tells us that the unveiling might be right around the corner. We think the Affalterbach brand might pull the wraps off the new CLE 63 S in a few weeks or maybe months. With the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance kicking off in two weeks, there is a possibility that Mercedes-AMG might bring this top dog to the event, which is also where BMW's M Division will lift the curtain for the all-new 2025 M5 Touring executive super estate.
So, are you excited that the CLE 63 presumably packs a V8 motor instead of the electrified four-pot nonsense, or do you think it would be better with the same assembly powering the C 63 S E Performance?
Assuming it indeed boasts a V8 unit under the hood, it could be identical to the one powering the latest SL 63. The roadster enjoys 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque from its bi-turbo 4.0L V8, tapping out at 196 mph (315 kph) and taking 3.6s to reach 62 mph (100 kph). The C 63 S E Performance's electrified four-pot makes it two-tenths faster than the SL 63 and gives it a 174 mph (280 kph) maximum speed.
The lesser Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 packs a 3.0L turbo-six and a 48-volt system, with the former producing 442 hp (449 ps/330 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) and the latter 23 hp (23 ps/17 kW) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm). It comes with a nine-speed auto 'box and 4Matic+ AWD, taps out at 155 miles per hour (250 kph), and needs four seconds to sprint to 60 mph. Thus, the V8-powered CLE 63 S might be some half a second faster with the launch control function enabled.
We can see a few similarities between the latest scooped 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 S and the AMG CLE 53, like the Panamericana grille, fender vents, sporty side skirts, and others. However, the superior model features bespoke fins in the front air intakes, a unique diffuser, and a four-pipe exhaust system with squared-off tips. Moreover, as mentioned above, it doesn't have and electrification warning stickers or a charging port at the rear.
The fact that it wears minimal camouflage indirectly tells us that the unveiling might be right around the corner. We think the Affalterbach brand might pull the wraps off the new CLE 63 S in a few weeks or maybe months. With the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance kicking off in two weeks, there is a possibility that Mercedes-AMG might bring this top dog to the event, which is also where BMW's M Division will lift the curtain for the all-new 2025 M5 Touring executive super estate.
So, are you excited that the CLE 63 presumably packs a V8 motor instead of the electrified four-pot nonsense, or do you think it would be better with the same assembly powering the C 63 S E Performance?