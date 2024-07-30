2025 Matchbox Collectibles We're Eager to See

While working for an automotive manufacturer, I remember how cool it felt to know the company's future development plans. I would see photos and specs of cars months or years before their official unveiling.
Getting sneak peeks of the future is always fun, even though they sometimes only partially reveal what's coming up. We often get an outline and maybe a few technical details and have to guess the rest. And things are not all that different with diecast manufacturers. We've seen previews of future products from Mattel (Hot Wheels or Matchbox) before.
We recently unboxed the Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile set, which he knew about about a month earlier than most collectors. And now, we can finally look at what's in store for Matchbox enthusiasts in 2025. It's all just part of the story, as other products are in the works, too. You'll see over 20 new castings, something we'd only usually witness in batches.
Of course, I expect these to be spread across multiple collections, including Moving Parts, Collectors, and the basic line. The first item that caught my attention was the Morgan 3 Wheeler. There aren't many Matchbox Morgan replicas, but the Plus Four and the Aeromax were awesome!
The Integra Type R is coming to Mattel's secondary diecast brand, adding to the Integra castings available with Hot Wheels. The 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser is just one of several pickup trucks to arrive in 2025, probably the most exciting. You'll also spot the Toyota Tacoma and the 2025 RAM REV here. Speaking of EVs, it almost feels like we're on the brink of an invasion, even though some people think the industry is slowing down.
It starts with the Cupra Tavascan and continues with the Ford Explorer BEV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and several other vehicles. I even spotted a preview of the Tesla Cybetruck in Matchbox form, and that seems perfectly natural, given Hot Wheels already has one since 2021. But don't worry, we "oldtimers" can still be enthusiastic about the future of 1/64th scale collectibles.
And I can name at least three reasons just by looking at this video. The Maserati MC12 looks phenomenally good even in this pre-production stage, and it's insane to think the Hot Wheels one has been off the market for almost 20 years. BMW fans can look forward to the M2 and the E36 Compact, and it doesn't end there.
Mattel takes us back in time with the Citroen 2CV, the 1966 Chevelle Wagon, and the 1967 Alfa Romeo Duetto. If you have watched any videos from the Matchbox Collectors Convention, you will know that the cars I'm showing you here are just a small part of what we can look forward to in 2025. And at this rate, I wonder how much more of my budget I'll have to reserve for Matchbox cars instead of Hot Wheels ones.
