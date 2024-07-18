2025 Lincoln Navigator Shows Nautilus-Inspired Cocpit in New Digital Illustrations

With Lincoln preparing a mid-cycle refresh of the Navigator roughly six years after the fourth generation came out, rendering artists have gone wild at trying to preview its design.
The latest unofficial CGI take on the 2025 Lincoln Navigator came from Halo Oto on YouTube and stays true to the spied models, up to a point. For what it's worth, the brand's flagship SUV will look similar to these digital illustrations, and we think it is a better-looking proposal compared to the outgoing one.
Visual changes include the refreshed face with a more upright nose, slimmer headlights with fresh DRL graphics, and a large air intake in the redesigned bumper. Lincoln also updated the front fenders and hood and gave the upcoming Navigator new taillights and likely a different rear bumper, whose styling we have yet to see on testers, as images showing the model's back end were blurry.
The current 2024 Lincoln Navigator has a 13.2-inch touchscreen display inside, and if the latest reports are correct, then the new one will feature a 48-inch unit spanning from one pillar to the other, with a smaller screen for the infotainment system being on deck as well. If it sounds familiar, it is because this is the recipe used on the Nautilus, and it's said to be adopted by the larger model for the mid-cycle refresh.
In the power department, everything points to the 3.5L twin-turbocharged engine carrying over. The V6 unit develops 440 hp (446 ps/328 kW) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque on the 2024 Lincoln Navigator, which has a towing rating of 8,300 pounds (3,765 kg) on the regular model and 8,100 pounds (3,674 kg) on the L. We expect the same numbers, as chances are Ford's premium auto brand hasn't modified the powertrain for the mid-cycle refresh.
We are probably a few months (or is that weeks?) away from checking out the facelifted Lincoln Navigator in a premiere and learning everything about it. It should launch as a 2025 model in the U.S. of A., perhaps with a slightly higher starting price than the outgoing one, which carries respective MSRPs of $83,265, $95,695, and $111,095 for the Premiere, Reserve, and Black Label. The Navigator L comes in the Reserve and Black Label flavors and kicks off at $98,695 and $114,095, respectively.
Visual changes include the refreshed face with a more upright nose, slimmer headlights with fresh DRL graphics, and a large air intake in the redesigned bumper. Lincoln also updated the front fenders and hood and gave the upcoming Navigator new taillights and likely a different rear bumper, whose styling we have yet to see on testers, as images showing the model's back end were blurry.
The current 2024 Lincoln Navigator has a 13.2-inch touchscreen display inside, and if the latest reports are correct, then the new one will feature a 48-inch unit spanning from one pillar to the other, with a smaller screen for the infotainment system being on deck as well. If it sounds familiar, it is because this is the recipe used on the Nautilus, and it's said to be adopted by the larger model for the mid-cycle refresh.
Additional changes might revolve around the center console, steering wheel, upholstery, and trim. Elsewhere, it will carry over with the same equipment, including leather upholstery, ambient lighting, remote start, active noise control, head-up display, ventilation and heating functions for the seats, multi-zone climate control, 110V power outlet, and so on. There's a small possibility that Lincoln will also update the safety features, but that's our two cents.
In the power department, everything points to the 3.5L twin-turbocharged engine carrying over. The V6 unit develops 440 hp (446 ps/328 kW) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque on the 2024 Lincoln Navigator, which has a towing rating of 8,300 pounds (3,765 kg) on the regular model and 8,100 pounds (3,674 kg) on the L. We expect the same numbers, as chances are Ford's premium auto brand hasn't modified the powertrain for the mid-cycle refresh.
We are probably a few months (or is that weeks?) away from checking out the facelifted Lincoln Navigator in a premiere and learning everything about it. It should launch as a 2025 model in the U.S. of A., perhaps with a slightly higher starting price than the outgoing one, which carries respective MSRPs of $83,265, $95,695, and $111,095 for the Premiere, Reserve, and Black Label. The Navigator L comes in the Reserve and Black Label flavors and kicks off at $98,695 and $114,095, respectively.