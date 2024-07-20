2025 Lincoln Navigator: Here's What We Know So Far About the Most Luxurious Ford SUV

Lincoln is preparing the Navigator for the 2025 model year, and we have seen it in prototype form. We've also seen realistic renderings of the upcoming SUV that will replace the outgoing one, which is six years old.
Mind you, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator is not a new generation, even if it boasts significant updates at the front and rear. In fact, it's nothing more than a mid-cycle refresh of the brand's flagship SUV, which is expected with additional other novelties besides the tweaked exterior design. Since these are comprehensive for a facelifted iteration, we decided to share with you what we know so far about the upcoming model.
Compared to its predecessor, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator has slimmer and slightly longer headlamps that protrude more into the front fenders. As a result, the latter components were redesigned, and so was the hood to fit the styling. The clusters feature incorporated DRLs with a fresh pattern poking through the new grille. The latter is taller and wider and still holds the corporate logo in the middle, albeit a smaller one to make the grille look oversized.
Lincoln's design team also paid attention to the bumper, which features a single air vent. The lower section is, therefore, much cleaner. The car's face is more upright, and combined with the aforementioned changes, it makes the vehicle look very modern. This also applies to the rear end, which has different taillamps of smaller size and a smaller Lincoln emblem below them. The reflectors were reshaped to mirror the full-width light bar above, and the tailgate has a new recess for the license plate holder.
Stuff such as the power tailgate, acoustic laminated side windows, rear privacy glass, auto-dimming rearview mirror, universal garage opener, remote start, active noise control, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats, leather upholstery, backlit entry sills, 110V power outlet, heated steering wheel, head-up display, ventilated and heated seats, and so on should still be on deck. If anything, we expect Ford's premium auto marque to update the technology and perhaps some safety features on the upcoming Navigator, with new trim options and probably fresh upholstery colors completing the package.
Mated to a 10sp auto and four-wheel drive, the 3.5L V6 with twin-turbos produces 510 pound-foot (691 Nm) at 3,000 rpm and 440 horsepower (446 ps/328 kW) at 5,850 rpm on premium fuel. The maximum towing capacity varies depending on the model and is rated at 8,300 lbs (3,765 kg) on the regular Navigator and 8,100 lbs (3,674 kg) on the Navigator L.
Fresh Design Cues on the Outside Heralded by the More Imposing FaceThe outgoing Lincoln Navigator has started showing its age, and its successor will take care of this aspect. The model underwent cosmetic surgery and hides its fresh face beneath camouflage. Nevertheless, the peeps at Kolesa have peeled off the fake skin using spy shots as a starting point, hence the realistic approach.
Keep in mind that the 2025 Lincoln Navigator's rear end was very blurry in the spy shots we've seen and was also wrapped in camouflage. As a result, while the face may be spot-on in these renderings, we have doubts about the back end. Nevertheless, it will likely feature redesigned taillights and a new bumper. The automaker might also revise the color palette and introduce new wheels before wrapping it up on the outside.
Nautilus-Inspired Cockpit?Well, that's what the hearsay suggests, anyway, that the upcoming Lincoln Navigator might feature a similar design to its smaller sibling on the inside. This might include the large 48-inch display that spans across the width of the dashboard on the upper part and a smaller infotainment system, angled and positioned closer to the driver. That would be an impressive upgrade for a mid-cycle refresh, especially since the current Navigator features a 13.2-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen in the center stack, regardless of the trim level.
What About the Oily Bits?It's a mid-cycle refresh, so the 2025 Lincoln Navigator will retain the Ford T3 platform. This is the same one used on the Ford Expedition, F-150, and Super Duty Series, and the company's engineers could fiddle with the suspension to make the ride more comfortable. That's our two cents, anyway. The powertrain will soldier on, and we have yet to learn if it will be updated (our money is on no).
