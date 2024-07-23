2025 Lincoln Nautilus Gets Digitally Lowered on Two Types of Virtual Aftermarket Wheels 

Unlike Cadillac, which is enjoying the passenger cars while they last – including with the stunning Sollei concept, which imagines a 2+2 convertible take on the all-electric Celestiq flagship – Lincoln is all on board with crossover SUVs.
Their range features no passenger car whatsoever in America. As such, all you get is the base 2025 Corsair from a little over $39k, followed by the all-new Nautilus from almost $52k, the seven-seat Aviator from $59k, and the eternal Navigator that kicks off at no less than $83,265. Curiously, not everyone is dissatisfied with these options.
Some consider the little (read compact) Corsair as a cool model that stands out in the compact luxury crossover SUV crowd, the Navigator a very good alternative to the Cadillac Escalade (at least until the refreshed 2025MY hits dealerships), and the Aviator a great ride for the entire family. As for the 2025 Nautilus, there are acres of screen real estate inside, a smooth powertrain (including the hybrid option), and a comfy ride that makes it an appealing choice in the highly competitive mid-size segment.
Well, it seems that's the opinion coming from across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI by way of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – albeit with a twist. At least that's valid in the case of Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks that now is the right CGI time to work on the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus – all over again.
Last month, one of his numerous design projects sought to prove that a 2025 Lincoln Nautilus can virtually showcase that less is always more with the pixel master's signature CGI Shadow Line treatment and new aftermarket-style deep-concave alloy wheels. There's no need for Shadow Line this time because the base example is all black (a Black Label version, surely), and the new alloy wheels got mixed with a lowered suspension instead.
There are two designs for the aftermarket-style, by the way – one with a traditional offset and the other with a concave style. So, which one is better and which is your favorite comes the traditional question? If you ask us, the ritzy Lincoln Nautilus clearly needs the larger dimensions of aftermarket wheels to help keep the proportions in check – and this design project is further proof of that vision. Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and you don't need to agree with us or the artist's choice – we're fine either way.
As for the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, the mid-size CUV starts from almost $52k in Premiere trim and jumps to $61k for the Reserve or no less than $75k when selecting the top Black Label grade. Which one would you choose?
