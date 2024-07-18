2025 Lamborghini Temerario New Spy Pics Reveal Production-Ready Huracan Successor

The Huracan served Lamborghini well. More than 25,000 have been sold thus far, making it a greater commercial success than Automobili Lamborghini's original V10 supercar. Come August 2024, the Huracan-replacing LB634 will debut for the 2025 model year with a completely different platform and powertrain to its name.
Recently spied by the carparazzi while hot-weather testing in Spain with red plates, the LB634 sure looks ready for its grand reveal. The production-intent prototypes resemble the V12-powered Revuelto in many respects, including the Bridgestone Potenza Sport performance tires.
Thin headlamp clusters are joined by octagonal units in the front bumper. The octagonal theme is complemented by hexagonal taillights and a hexagonal exhaust outlet, which is massive compared to what you'll find on the Ferrari 296 GTB and the GTS-branded convertible variant.
Why is that? Considering that Lamborghini has confirmed a twin-turbo V8 for this fellow, it goes without saying that said 4.0-liter engine produces more exhaust gases than Ferrari's 3.0-liter six. And boy, does that engine really stand out from the crowd! Although it's not clear if Lamborghini developed it from the 4.0-liter TFSI of the Urus SE, we do know that it spins to 10,000 rpm.
The number of cylinders and the aforementioned redline should make the Huracan's replacement a better machine over the Ferrari 296, and Lamborghini has another trick up its sleeve. As opposed to a single electric motor driving the rear wheels of the 296, the LB634 packs three, of which two are tasked with driving the fronts.
Each electric motor is rated at 110 kW and 300 Nm (148 horsepower and 221 pound-feet), whereas the eight-cylinder mill belts out 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) from 4,000 through 7,000 revolutions per minute. Instead of an updated seven-speed DCT from the Huracan, the Temerario – or whatever will be called – features the Revuelto's new eight-speed transmission.
Both gearboxes are produced by Dana Graziano, which also supplied the automated manual transmission of the Aventador. In the Revuelto, the eight-speed box is mounted transversely behind the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. Considering that LB634 is underpinned by the flagship's platform, said transmission should be located behind the newcomer's twin-turbo V8.
With the Huracan's descendent going plug-in hybrid, the Volkswagen Group-controlled automaker will finish its transition to a completely electrified lineup. The question is, will the 2025 Lamborghini Temerario manage to move in excess of 25,000 units during its production life cycle? Only time will tell…
Thin headlamp clusters are joined by octagonal units in the front bumper. The octagonal theme is complemented by hexagonal taillights and a hexagonal exhaust outlet, which is massive compared to what you'll find on the Ferrari 296 GTB and the GTS-branded convertible variant.
Why is that? Considering that Lamborghini has confirmed a twin-turbo V8 for this fellow, it goes without saying that said 4.0-liter engine produces more exhaust gases than Ferrari's 3.0-liter six. And boy, does that engine really stand out from the crowd! Although it's not clear if Lamborghini developed it from the 4.0-liter TFSI of the Urus SE, we do know that it spins to 10,000 rpm.
The number of cylinders and the aforementioned redline should make the Huracan's replacement a better machine over the Ferrari 296, and Lamborghini has another trick up its sleeve. As opposed to a single electric motor driving the rear wheels of the 296, the LB634 packs three, of which two are tasked with driving the fronts.
Gifted with a double bubble-style roof, the LB634 is believed to be called Temerario due to recent trademark filings. The high-revving engine features a flat-plane crankshaft and turbos for a maximum output of 800 cavalli vapore between 9,000 and 9,750 revolutions per minute. Hybrid assistance results in a combined maximum output of 900-plus metric ponies or 888-plus horses.
Each electric motor is rated at 110 kW and 300 Nm (148 horsepower and 221 pound-feet), whereas the eight-cylinder mill belts out 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) from 4,000 through 7,000 revolutions per minute. Instead of an updated seven-speed DCT from the Huracan, the Temerario – or whatever will be called – features the Revuelto's new eight-speed transmission.
Both gearboxes are produced by Dana Graziano, which also supplied the automated manual transmission of the Aventador. In the Revuelto, the eight-speed box is mounted transversely behind the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. Considering that LB634 is underpinned by the flagship's platform, said transmission should be located behind the newcomer's twin-turbo V8.
With the Huracan's descendent going plug-in hybrid, the Volkswagen Group-controlled automaker will finish its transition to a completely electrified lineup. The question is, will the 2025 Lamborghini Temerario manage to move in excess of 25,000 units during its production life cycle? Only time will tell…