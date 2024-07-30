2025 Kia EV3 Finally Learns English, Find Out How Much the New EV SUV Costs

It took Kia a few months to launch the EV3, as order books in the United Kingdom will open tomorrow (August 1, 2024). The lineup comprises three trim levels, each nicely equipped for a car in this class.
The lineup kicks off from £32,995 (equaling $42,415) for the 2025 Kia EV3 Air, which is offered with a 58.3 kWh battery pack. This model is also available with an 81.4 kWh battery from £35,995 ($46,275), increasing the range from 267 to 372 miles (430-599 km). For the GT-Line, customers will have to pay at least £39,495 ($50,775), and the GT-Line S starts at £42,995 ($55,275). The latter two feature the larger battery and have a 347-mile (558-km) autonomy.
Standard equipment across the 2025 Kia EV3 lineup is extensive and includes the three main screens (12.3-inch infotainment, 12.3-inch digital cluster, and 5.3-inch climate control display). It also gets wireless smartphone integration, supports over-the-air updates, has heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic air-con, smart key, and a plethora of safety gear, including forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, and smart cruise control.
Kia says the base Air version comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, black side sills and wheel arches, black window surrounds, gray cloth upholstery, and several blue accents on the inside. It uses a front-mounted motor that generates 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) and 209 lb-ft (283 Nm) of torque, and this assembly can also be found on the superior models.
The GT-Line S version of the 2025 Kia EV3 completes the offering and packs a tilting and sliding sunroof, electric front seats with memory for the driver, heated rear outer seats, ventilated "premium" front seats, electric tailgate, a customizable head-up display, a premium sound system from Harman Kardon, vehicle-to-load, blindspot monitoring, parking collision avoidance assist, 360-degree monitor, and remote smart parking assist.
Besides Europe, Kia also offers the EV3 in its homeland of Korea, and the model will be launched in the United States. Pricing and specifications for our market are unknown, yet the model is expected to start from anywhere between $30,000 to $35,000 (equal to ~£23,350-~£27,250). It is possible that we will also get the same front motor as the version sold in worldwide markets, which is good for 201 hp and 209 pound-feet of torque, as stated above. The EV3 has a 106 mph (170 kph) top speed and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.5 seconds.
Picking the GT-Line flavor will get you LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, some sporty exterior styling, glossy black side mirrors, automatic flush door handles, additional glossy accents, and rear privacy windows. This model also has a digital key, customizable ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, alloy pedals, and other features.
