2025 Jeep Renegade Becomes Nostalgic With New Willys Edition

Although it is ten years old, the Jeep Renegade is not on its dying bed yet, even though the car manufacturer recently announced that a new generation is due in 2027 and will also launch in the United States, with a targeted starting price of under $25,000.
Not only is the Jeep Renegade not on its dying bed, but it has just entered a new model year in Brazil. The latest iteration looks the same inside and out, and we would've normally ignored it. However, a new model just joined the family, and it is an ode to the iconic Willys named aptly.
Christened the Jeep Renegade Willys Edition, it is a limited proposal that builds on the Trailhawk trim level. It is easy to spot some of the novelties, as these include some exclusive decals on the outside, which are visible on the hood, front fenders, and rear pillars. It comes with several blacked-out elements, rides on 17-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires, and can be specified in the exclusive Recon Green paint finish that's offered next to the Jazz Blue, Carbon Black, Sting Gray, Granite Crystal, and Polar White.
The special touches continue on the inside, which is where the new Jeep Renegade Willys Edition gets dedicated Willys embossing on the seats. It also comes with leather upholstery, special side sills, and a standard sunroof. The automaker also mentions other stuff, such as the dual-zone air conditioning, 7-inch digital display behind the steering wheel, 8.4-inch main screen, and many others, including several safety systems.
For the new Renegade Willys Edition, Jeep's Brazilian arm is asking for a minimum of R$179,990, which comes out to $31,877 at the current exchange rates. This model tops the family and sits above the Renegade Trailhawk, which is offered from R$173,990 ($30,815). The Sahara, Night Eagle, Longitude, Altitude, and 1.3 Turbo are priced at R$173,990 ($30,815), R$170,990 ($30,283), R$165,990 ($29,398), R$147,990 ($26,210), and R$115,990 ($20,543), respectively.
It's worth noting that the new model is limited to 500 copies in Brazil, which is double the number of the Renegade Willys that Jeep introduced for the 2019 model year locally. That model came with a diesel unit under the hood, was based on the Longitude grade, and was also offered with an all-wheel drive system.
Jeep exclusively offers a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine in all versions of the Renegade sold in Brazil. The mill is rated at 199 pound-foot (270 Nm) of torque and 185 horsepower (188 ps/138 kW). This also applies to the new Willys Edition, which, like the Trailhawk it builds, comes with an automatic transmission with nine forward gears that delivers the output and thrust to all four wheels. It also benefits from jacked-up suspension, an electronic differential lock, low mode and terrain selector, hill descent control, etc.
