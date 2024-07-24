2025 Jeep Compass Now Available to Order, Features a Single Change From the 2024 Model

Stellantis-owned Jeep has opened the order books for the 2025 model year Compass in the United States, where prices kick off at $25,900 for the Sport grade. Said retail price does not include freight, which adds $1,595 to the tally.
In other words, pricing stays put from the 2024 model. What did change, though? As per the press release attached below, the only development from 2024 is a limited-run paint color listed with late availability. The optional color in question is Joose, which joins five other finishes in the form of Bright White (standard), followed by the optional Red Hot (priced at $595), Silver Zynith, Diamond Black, and Hydro Blue.
Jeep didn't bother mentioning the new paint color's price. For 2025, the lineup comprises the Sport grade, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, and Trailhawk. Of those, the Latitude can be optioned with the Altitude Package and the Limited with the High Altitude Package.
The $1,995 Altitude Package builds on the Latitude with the likes of a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to 8.4 inches, 18-inch wheels in gloss black instead of 17s with an aluminum finish, black daylight opening moldings, Neutral Gray exterior accents, Piano Black interior accents, and sliding sun visors with illuminated mirrors. The $2,995 High Altitude Package of the Limited features a few more goodies, including a dual-pane sunroof, GPS navigation, Alexa Built-in, better headlights, and HD radio.
Interior colors are limited to Black and Black with Sepia. While it's easy to blame Jeep for not even trying to make the aging crossover more appealing for 2025, remember that Stellantis is currently working behind the scenes on a completely new Compass.
Brampton was previously tasked with L-platform cars, namely the Dodge Charger and mechanically similar Chrysler 300, plus the Dodge Challenger. All three finished production in December 2023. Thus far, only the Charger has been revived. Available in three- and five-door body styles, the Charger features either an electric powertrain (Daytona) or a twin-turbo I6 lump (SIXPACK).
As opposed to the STLA Large platform of the all-new Charger, the STLA Medium underpins the all-new Compass. Otherwise put, it's twinned with the 2024 Peugeot 3008 and 5008, which are made in Sochaux, France. Be it a 2026 or a 2027 model, the next-generation Compass will be joined by the all-new Renegade and a "mainstream UV" by 2027. The mainstream utility vehicle is believed to be the all-new Cherokee, which is reportedly based on the STLA Medium platform as well.
Considering that Peugeot's 3008 features a wheelbase of 107.8 inches (nearly 2,740 millimeters) and the 5008 stretches over 114.2 inches (approximately 2,900 millimeters), it would be hardly surprising for the next-generation Compass and Cherokee to differ in this regard from their French siblings. The front-biased platform supports both ICEs and zero-emission setups, and the front-wheel-drive Peugeot e-3008 Long Range is good for up to 700 kilometers (430 miles) in the WLTP.
Back in November 2023, the deal reached by Stellantis with Canada's Unifor will see Brampton produce next-generation Compass utility vehicles. Retooling started on January 1, with Stellantis estimated to have the first shift back to work in late 2024. Two more shifts will be added by the third quarter of 2026.
