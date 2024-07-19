2025 Infiniti QX60 Has a New Engine and an Added Feature That Will Give You Anxiety

The Infiniti QX60 has entered the 2025 model year in the United States. It features several novelties, including a 2.0L four-banger sourced from the QX50 and QX55, and is more expensive across the range.
Nissan's premium car marque says that the 2025 QX60 comes with a new 2.0L turbocharged engine. As stated above, it's shared with the QX50 and QX55, and it is rated at 268 horsepower (272 ps/200 kW) and 286 pound-foot (388 Nm) of torque. Infiniti does not mention the old V6, so chances are the 3.5L unit, which was good for 295 hp (299 ps/220 kW) and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm), was dropped.
The new mill is coupled to a 9sp auto with standard paddle shifters. According to the automaker, it returns 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) in the city, 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) on the highway, and 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) combined. These ratings apply to the FWD models, as the AWD ones return 22/27/24 mpg (10.7/8.7/9.8 l/100 km). By comparison, the 2024 QX60 AWD was rated at 20/25/22 mpg (11.8/9.4/10.7 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
Infiniti offers the 2025 QX60 in the same Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph trim levels. Pricing starts at $50,200 for the FWD Pure or $52,200 ($51,650 for 2024) for the AWD model. The QX60 Luxe starts at $56,800 and $58,800 (previously $57,700) with AWD. The Sensory kicks off at $59,100 and $61,100 (up from $61,050), and the Autograph has an MSRP of $66,150 (up from $66,100). The latter is the only one with standard AWD, as the rest come with FWD or optional AWD.
The 2025 Infiniti QX60 comes with leather upholstery, heated front seats, tri-zone A/C, heated steering wheel, and 12.3-inch infotainment on the Pure. The Luxe adds 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, remote engine start, ventilated front seats, a heated second row, and Bose audio. The Sensory comes with massaging front seats, a motion-activated tailgate, and improved ambient lighting. The Autograph brings semi-aniline leather upholstery, second-row captain's chairs, a head-up display, and many others.
In fact, the equipment list is far more extensive than what we've mentioned here and also includes the new Black Edition Package. The latter adds glossy black roof rails, grille surround, and exterior logos, glossy black 20-inch alloys, a backlit logo on the grille, illuminated kickplates, a black headliner, and the option of having it in Harbor Gray, Majestic White, or Mineral Black.
The new mill is coupled to a 9sp auto with standard paddle shifters. According to the automaker, it returns 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) in the city, 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) on the highway, and 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) combined. These ratings apply to the FWD models, as the AWD ones return 22/27/24 mpg (10.7/8.7/9.8 l/100 km). By comparison, the 2024 QX60 AWD was rated at 20/25/22 mpg (11.8/9.4/10.7 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
Infiniti offers the 2025 QX60 in the same Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph trim levels. Pricing starts at $50,200 for the FWD Pure or $52,200 ($51,650 for 2024) for the AWD model. The QX60 Luxe starts at $56,800 and $58,800 (previously $57,700) with AWD. The Sensory kicks off at $59,100 and $61,100 (up from $61,050), and the Autograph has an MSRP of $66,150 (up from $66,100). The latter is the only one with standard AWD, as the rest come with FWD or optional AWD.
So, what's the anxiety feature we mentioned in the title? That would be the new key fob design. Infiniti says it has approach unlock and walkaway locking functionality, so it automatically locks or unlocks the doors by detecting when someone with the key fob walks up to or away from it. Thus, you will probably never know if your 2025 QX60's doors are really locked, especially if you walk past it, and that sounds like an extra headache to us.
The 2025 Infiniti QX60 comes with leather upholstery, heated front seats, tri-zone A/C, heated steering wheel, and 12.3-inch infotainment on the Pure. The Luxe adds 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, remote engine start, ventilated front seats, a heated second row, and Bose audio. The Sensory comes with massaging front seats, a motion-activated tailgate, and improved ambient lighting. The Autograph brings semi-aniline leather upholstery, second-row captain's chairs, a head-up display, and many others.
In fact, the equipment list is far more extensive than what we've mentioned here and also includes the new Black Edition Package. The latter adds glossy black roof rails, grille surround, and exterior logos, glossy black 20-inch alloys, a backlit logo on the grille, illuminated kickplates, a black headliner, and the option of having it in Harbor Gray, Majestic White, or Mineral Black.