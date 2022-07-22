2025 Hyundai Ioniq 1 City EV Arrives Early to Showcase Digitally Streamlined Cues

Whether we like the Ioniq 6 design or not, Hyundai is on a roll with its electric vehicle strategy and is not going to stop and hear the complaints. Instead, it seems ready to steam right ahead into EV territory.
Hyundai is diligently taking care of past, present, and future right now – they had the world premiere (with full details) of Ioniq 6 – aka the Electrified Streamliner – complete with cool, unique NFTs. Then, the N Day 2022 event took care of both past and future with help from the RN22e and N Vision 74 technology demonstrators.
But that is not all, as the rumor mill paints an even more exciting EV picture, at least as far as Europe is concerned. Raising the stakes from the couple of Ioniqs it has today, the South Korean company will seek to add almost a dozen more electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade. And believe it or not, that includes an attack on the traditionally unprofitable city car segment.
The affordable city car model is going to be fully electric, as per a recent report citing Hyundai Europe’s chief of marketing, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, who also thinks that the model will also take its sweet time before hitting the market – probably to give more time to the profitable Ioniqs like the 5 and 6 to bring in the greenbacks. Alas, not everyone has enough patience to wait for Hyundai’s OEM timetable.
Cue Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is now seeking to paint in CGI the rumors about Hyundai's new EV city car. After previously dabbling with a virtual 2024 Hyundai Palisade EV pickup truck that looked like a Chevy Silverado EV was secretly designed somewhere in Asia, now the pixel master goes down to the smallest Ioniq extreme.
Naturally, that means we are looking at an unofficial depiction of the potentially upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 1 – a little EV successor to the rather bland Hyundai i10 that marries styling cues from both Ioniq 6 (the quirky front) and Ioniq 5 (the cool, pixelated rear). The idea is not bad at all, and the little ‘Ioniq 1’ does not even look as odd as the Ioniq 6 with that narrower front end that somehow fixes the proportional embarrassment of the real EV liftback…
