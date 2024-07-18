2025 Hyundai i30 N Gets Revealed Fresh for the Land Down Under, Arrives in August 

Believe it or not, the South Korean automaker says Australia is their sole market globally that offers the entire Hyundai N model range - i20 N, i30 N, i30 Sedan N, and the mighty Ioniq 5 N.
Back in March, the company announced a comprehensively updated package for the compact i30 hatchback. This third generation has fought valiantly against the likes of Volkswagen's Golf but has recently grown a little long in the tooth. Now, Hyundai has a string of upgrades that constitute the basis of a second refresh procedure for the lineup as a way to keep it relevant for another couple of years. Production of the refreshed i30 started in spring at the company's production plant in Nosovice, Czech Republic, and the brand remained faithful to all three body styles: hatchback, station wagon, and fastback sedan.
Speaking of the hatchback, it's also on offer with the feisty N goodies, and the 2025 Hyundai i30 N gets the key updates, too: a subtly refreshed look, new technology and features, more safety equipment, and the same "celebrated powertrain and driving dynamics." On the outside, the novelties include a matte-gray color for the 19-inch forged wheels, a restyled radiator grille, red details on the side skirts, new red front bumper inserts, plus fresh Hyundai badges.
Moving inside, the company switches the instrument cluster to the 10.25-inch Supervision digital tool, and it joins the existing 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen, which integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Satellite Navigation, plus DAB+ radio, among others. The suede-leather-and-Alcantara N bucket seats get an updated design, there's a new gloss-black finish around the gear shifter, and now there are three new USB-C charge points plus rain-sensing wipers and an Electrochromic Mirror as standard features.
The 2025 i30 N also gets one major upgrade already present on the i30 Sedan N and Ioniq 5 N – the red NGS (N Grin Shift) button arrives on the steering wheel, "cheekily named for the grin it puts on a driver's face, the NGS button unleashes the maximum power and torque, an unbridled exhaust note, and the most aggressive gear upshifts" for up to 20 seconds at a time. The active safety system suite has improved Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which now detects cyclists in addition to cars and pedestrians.
Last but not least, the safety of the i30 N has been upgraded massively with a suite of new standard features: Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Driver Attention Warning, and Multi-Collision Braking. Also, the company introduced the Hyundai Bluelink connected car service and Over The Air (OTA) software update capability on board. Under the hood remains the 2.0-liter turbo engine with 206 kW (276 hp) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft), which is hooked to a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. However, we don't know the pricing details yet.
