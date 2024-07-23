2025 Honda Civic Si Debuts With Revised Styling, More Tech, Same Output Figures

Revealed in October 2021 as a 2022 model, the Si version of the eleventh-generation Civic has been refreshed for 2025. The bad news? Honda could not make a case for more oomph from the 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 mill.
Given the aforementioned, prospective customers are presented with the same ol' 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of twist, with maximum torque developed at 1,800 all the way to 5,000 revolutions per minute. As ever, a manual transmission will have to suffice. For the mechanically similar Integra from the Acura brand, transmission choices also include a paddle-shift CVT.
Before going any further, let's talk pricing and fuel economy. Regarding the latter, 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) is the combined rating for the 2025 model. The outgoing 2024 model also nets 27 city and 37 highway for 31 miles per gallon combined.
$29,950 is the starting price for the Civic Si with 235/40 R18 all-season performance tires. For the optional summer tires, prepare to pay a further three hundred buckaroos. The 2024 Honda Civic Si, meanwhile, is $29,100 sans the $1,095 destination charge. Speaking of which, this fee stays put for the 2025 model.
In addition to pricing, what else has changed? The answer to said question begins with the hex-pattern front grille and sportier fascia, along with revised taillights featuring a darker appearance. V-spoke alloys that are specific to the Civic Si come in matte black exclusively, whereas gloss black is featured on the mirror caps, window surrounds, and rear spoiler.
Enhanced safety performance for the Collision Mitigation Braking System with Pedestrian Detection is also worthy of your attention, along with smoother operation for the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. The Honda Sensing suite further comprises forward collision warning, lane departure warning, as well as rear cross traffic alert.
Assembled exclusively at the Alliston plant in Ontario, Canada, the 2025 model year Honda Civic Si features Google built-in. By that, the Japanese automaker is referring to Google Assistant, Google Maps, voice control, as well as third-party applications downloadable through Google Play. The 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in is joined by a three-year unlimited data plan.
A completely digital instrument cluster is now standard, along with USB-C ports for the front occupants, cordless Apple CarPlay, and similarly cordless Android Auto. The 10.2-inch cluster includes a shift light indicator.
Also standard for model year 2025, the front-drive Civic Si comes with heated front seats with built-in headrests. Red contrast stitching, leather around the aluminum shift knob, a moonroof, and 12-speaker audio from Bose are included in the advertised MSRP as well.
LED exterior lighting is also standard. Together with the aforementioned rear decklid spoiler, Honda sweetens the deal with a front spoiler hidden under the car. New for 2025 is a paint color dubbed Urban Gray Pearl, lifted from the Accord sedan and CR-V crossover.
