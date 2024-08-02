2025 Honda Civic RS Graces the Car World With Sporty Looks and Manual Transmission

Did you think the Honda Civic RS Concept unveiled at the beginning of the year and presented at the Tokyo Auto Salon was going to remain a show car? Obviously not, as the Japanese automaker confirmed plans to offer a production version, and now that model is finally here.
Say hello to the 2025 Honda Civic RS, which just showed its face in the Land of the Rising Sun wearing the production attire. It looks virtually identical to the eponymous concept from half a year ago. It has the same front fascia, complete with the sporty bumper design, the RS logo decorating the grille, and another one at the rear, where it also has a sporty diffuser and a large wing.
Even the wheels carry over from the study, which differentiate it from the regular e:HEV model that also debuted for the mid-cycle refresh in Japan. Other stuff that set it apart are the functional tailpipes, the darker trim, and, of course, those RS logos that we mentioned above. It can be specified with a few accessories, including the large wing, aerodynamic extensions for the bumper, and a few other bits and bobs.
You probably won't notice the interior updates of the 2025 Honda Civic RS compared to lesser models, as they are quite discreet. Nevertheless, it does get a dark-themed upholstery and sports some red trim on the door cards and on the dashboard. It also has a few metallic accents, a tablet-like infotainment system, and the usual gear expected from a sporty hatch.
Full pricing and specifications for the local market will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, we will remind you that the Honda Civic comes from $24,250 in the United States for the base sedan, $28,750 for the hybrid, and $29,100 for the sporty Civic Si. The latter model comes solely on the four-door body style. The hatch lineup comprises the entry-level that's priced from $24,950, and the famous Civic Type R, which comes with a $44,795 MSRP.
The latter uses a 2.0L turbo'd unit with 315 horsepower (320 ps/235 kW) and 310 pound-foot (420 Nm) of torque, and it's one of the best hot hatches in the compact class. But if you had to choose, would you convince Honda to bring the new Civic RS to our market?
Other highlights include the retuned chassis that now has a sporty suspension setup. Honda also mentions the rev-matching technology for more fun times, and a six-speed manual transmission paired to the standard 1.5L turbocharged engine. For what it's worth, it is the only grade on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun that comes with three pedals, as the lesser variants make do with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
