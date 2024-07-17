2025 GasGas MC 85 Dirt Bike Gets Serious Upgrades for Fun-Filled Riding

As one of the biggest players in the off-road motorcycle segment, the Spanish-born Gasgas doesn't like to mess around when it comes to releasing new and improved bikes into the wild, no matter the customer pool it targets. Case in point: the new MC 85 motocross machine, a ride that is supposed to change the game in its segment, no more, no less.
The MC 85 is one of the most popular machines in the company's portfolio, so handling any and all improvements with enough care so as not to spoil it was pretty important. Especially given that the riders it is meant for, youngsters aged between 11 and 15 years old, but also their parents, are pretty hard to please.
In fact, input from these riders was taken into account when putting the new version together, resulting in "what may well be the best production 85cc motocross bike ever made," as per an official statement from GasGas.
The upgrades made for the new model year are described by the company as a complete overhaul, and they are backed by the claim that not a single component of the MC 85 was left untouched. This resulted, naturally, in a completely new generation of the two-stroke dirt bike.
Although each serves a different purpose, all of the changes envisioned for the new model year should collectively make the MC 85 easier to ride and control than the version that preceded it.
The new frame on which the bike is built, complete with all the proper protections, was modified in such a way that it maximizes stability and gives the bike a lighter feel during turns. Since all that would not have easily been achieved without a proper suspension system, a new setup was imagined here as well.
As far as the engine is concerned, the existing piece of hardware stays in place, but it has been modified to make sure every drop of power is squeezed out of it. We're talking about the 85cc unit that now delivers more punch in low to mid-range.
We're not told the exact performance numbers in the new interpretation, but GasGas revealed the powerplant got a new cylinder head, ignition, exhaust, and spark plug.
The Keihin carburetor comes with new settings, the airbox has been revised for improved airflow, and, in a bid to allow the two-wheeler to keep cool when pushed hard, new Pankl radiators have been fitted. Easier breathing is achieved with the help of a new exhaust system.
Not only were the engine's components changed, but its position on the frame was changed as well - the unit was repositioned to balance the ride better.
The visual nip and tucks are not that extensive, but they are there and thus worth a mention. For the new model year, GasGas kept the bike's telltale red bodywork and added graphics that are supposed to match the rides made for adults. Also, the body panels are a touch slimmer than before.
All in all, the upgrades made to the GasGas MC 85 should make the machine a scaled-down version of the bikes for adults, preparing young riders for what's to come.
For years, GasGas has been selling the MC 85 in two versions, and the same is true for the new interpretation. One version, the one meant for smaller riders, comes equipped with a combination of wheels sized at 17 and 14 inches. The second one, meant for bigger kids, is equipped with 19- and 16-inch wheels.
GasGas did not say when the new MC 85 will become available to order, but the two-wheeler is already up and running on the company's configurator. There is no official mention of pricing yet, but you can take the MSRP of the 2024 model year as a reference – that one sold $6,299 plus $410 freight.
Chances are the new version will be a tad more expensive, but you'll get a proper sense of that from your local GasGas dealer.
The MC 85 is just one of the 17 models GasGas is selling in the motocross segment, split into three families: electric, two-stroke, and four-stroke. It is part of the two-stroke family, sitting about halfway through the range, sandwiched between the entry-level MC 50 and the top-of-the-line MC 300.
The bike is now propped at the back on a new WP XACT shock with reduced travel to handle the beating easier, tied to the bike in a new mounting point. A new swingarm, 300 grams lighter than before and positioned a little more level, backs the shock and gives the ride a lower back end.
GasGas fitted the bike with new footpegs as well, pieces of hardware that have been designed in such a way as to prevent mud from building up. Additionally, an hour meter is on deck to help the young riders track of the time spent on the machine and handle servicing at the right moments.
