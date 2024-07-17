2025 Ford Mustang Build & Price Is Live, Four Paint Colors Discontinued

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang has entered the 2025 model year with quite a few changes to its name, beginning with the canning of Atlas Blue Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Yellow Splash Metallic Tricoat, and Dark Matter Gray Metallic. In exchange, Dearborn's favorite son has added Molten Magenta Metallic Tricoat and Wimbledon White to the color palette of the rear-drive pony car.
Dual-zone auto climate control is standard across the board, while the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system has been repackaged into a $995 standalone option for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium and the Mustang GT Premium. Somewhat curious, Ford lists wireless charging under deleted items, meaning no wireless charging pad for the 2025 Mustang in the US.
Attached below in portable document format, the order guide further shows the 2.3-liter EcoBoost High Performance Package under deleted items. MagneRide dampers require GT Performance Package or stepping up to either Dark Horse or Dark Horse Premium. Unfortunately, said magnetorheological damper system is not available with the 60th Anniversary Package.
The 2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package celebrates six decades of the world's favorite pony car, which entered series production back in 1964 for the 1964½ model year according to enthusiasts or 1965 according to Ford. This package cannot be had on anything else other than Mustang GT Premium in either coupe or convertible forms with either the MT or AT.
As you already know, the GT-specific manual transmission is different from that of the Dark Horse. Call it Ford being its cheap self or whatever, but as per the attached portable document, it's crystal clear that GTs come with a Getrag versus a Tremec for the Dark Horse.
Upgrading to V8 muscle results in $45,460 at the very least for the GT Fastback or $49,980 for the Premium in coupe form. The EcoBoost Convertible is $40,020 right off the bat, whereas $55,480 gets you the GT Premium Convertible. Finally, the Dark Horse will set you back $63,280 or $68,275 for the Premium.
As ever, going four-cylinder turbo means 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) at full chatter. The 2.3-liter mill cannot be had with a manual. The dual-throttle-body Coyote V8, which continues to be a Mustang-exclusive engine, promises at least 480 stallions and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). The active-valve performance exhaust unlocks a further 6 ponies and 3 pound-feet of twist on premium-grade dino juice.
The 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 goes all the way to 500 horsepower with the Dark Horse. By comparison, the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 in the GTD is rated at over 800 horsepower. There's no estimate for peak torque, but we do know that the S550-gen Shelby GT500 delivered 625 pound-feet (847 Nm). In the F-150 Raptor R, the Predator belts out 640 lb-ft (868 Nm).
Before going into the build & price tool, we should highlight that Ford Motor Company doesn't mention the Mustang GTD even once in the order guide and the price list for 2025. That said, the configurator shows $31,920 as being the starting price for the EcoBoost Fastback, with the better-equipped Premium starting at $37,445 (excluding the destination and delivery fee).
