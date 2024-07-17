2025 Ford Mustang Build & Price Is Live, Four Paint Colors Discontinued

32 photos Photo: Ford / edited

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang has entered the 2025 model year with quite a few changes to its name, beginning with the canning of Atlas Blue Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Yellow Splash Metallic Tricoat, and Dark Matter Gray Metallic. In exchange, Dearborn's favorite son has added Molten Magenta Metallic Tricoat and Wimbledon White to the color palette of the rear-drive pony car.