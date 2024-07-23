2025 Ford Maverick Facelift Going Live August 1

Slide 11 of the July 2024 Wholesale Call reveals that Ford's revised Maverick will debut August 1. The order banks will go live on August 1 as well, indicating that Ford is prepping the build & price tool as well.
Production is expected to start November 11, meaning that deliveries could kick off by month's end. On the other hand, make that December 2024 due to additional quality checks at the Hermosillo assembly plant.
Earlier this year, Ford Motor Company implemented a build-and-hold system for the F-150 pickup. As implied, the hold part means that finished trucks will be released after going through exhaustive checks to avoid recalls.
Big kahuna Jim Farley confirmed that said approach will carry over to the redesigned Explorer, Maverick, and Bronco Sport, with the latter being underpinned by the C2 platform of the Ford Escape. Not exactly a coincidence, both are produced at Hermosillo in Mexico.
From a visual standpoint, the 2025 model will polarize opinion with its new headlights and more car-like front grille. As far as exterior paint options are concerned, you can bet your bottom dollar that Eruption Green will be added to the palette. Spy pics and videos further indicate that Ford won't discontinue the highly popular Black Appearance Package.
A larger touchscreen is on the menu as well, namely the 13.2-inch unit from the 2023-and-newer Escape and the 2024-plus Mustang. It runs the SYNC 4 operating system, which offers more customization options, a superior voice assistant, as well as cordless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Ford Motor Company is certain to charge a few more bucks for these improvements and the additional quality checks, but the Maverick will continue to be America's most affordable new truck.
Previously optional, the 2.0-liter EcoBoost became standard for model year 2024. It starts at $23,920 with front-wheel drive. Going all-wheel drive also gets you independent rear suspension, whereas the front-drive Atkinson hybrid setup flaunts a twist-beam rear axle.
The hybrid will set you back $25,420 before destination and other taxes, while all-wheel drive adds $2,220 to the final price of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost. As you already know, said powertrains come with either a torque-converter automatic for the four-cylinder turbocharged mill or an eCVT for the Atkinson-cycle lump of the Maverick Hybrid.
From January through June 2024, the Maverick posted 77,113 deliveries in the United States market. 40,420 trucks were specified with the hybrid powertrain, whereas F-150 PowerBoost deliveries totaled 33,674 units in the six-month period. Otherwise put, Ford sells the nation's favorite and second-favorite hybrid trucks. By comparison, the Tundra i-FORCE MAX is listed by Toyota with 26,867 units to its name.
Tremor Package will soldier on as well, although it could switch from the current Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires to Goodyear Wrangler Territory rough-terrain rubber. There's a slight chance for a 2.5-liter hybrid with all-wheel drive, but do not look forward to the dual-clutch rear drive unit included in the EcoBoost-only Tremor pack.
