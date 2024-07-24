2025 Ferrari 'F250' Hypercar Swiftly Comes Out of the CGI Shadows in Fantasy Land

Have you seen the Lamborghini Aventador successor, the all-new plug-in hybrid Revuelto, a hypercar that's even more powerful than Ferrari's SF90 Stradale mid-engine flagship?
Indeed, with a combined output of 1,001 horsepower, Lambo's new V12-powered toy narrowly beats the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 plus three electric-motor equipped Ferrari SF90 Stradale and the Prancing Horse had to quickly come up with a solution to repair the hype damage – the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider limited edition (799 and 599 units of each) packing 1,016 horsepower and road legal credentials to regain supremacy.
Naturally, with Lamborghini breathing in their neck, Ferrari doesn't want a new Revuelto variant to snatch their exotic crown. As such, they are not only diligently researching, developing, and testing the SF90 successor – allegedly nicknamed SF100 by the rumor mill (or F173M if we go by its internal codename). But they are also hard at work for a replacement for the Ferrari LaFerrari (2013-2018). Many will say it was a long time coming, but it's better late than never.
In fact, Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari promises the new halo car is coming soon, and every Prancing Horse enthusiast currently knows it only by its code – F250. The latest flagship has been incessantly spied on over the past few weeks as it undergoes the summer trials. The rumor mill believes that Ferrari's new F250 hypercar will debut during the last days of summer or the early weeks of the fall season and is allegedly going to 'downgrade' from LaFerrari's 6.3-liter V12 to a twin-turbo V6 packing a hybrid setup and WEC know-how from the 499P racecar.
Of course, with all the incessant spying, rumors, and leaks, the Ferrari F250 isn't indifferent to the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has proceeded to showcase its vision. Most recently, we can thank virtual car tuner and artist Uness Design, aka uness_design on social media, for this potential presentation of the LaFerrari successor set against a real-world backdrop as if one of the prototypes suddenly lost all of its camouflage.
The undressing did happen – albeit only in fantasy land through the power of computational CGI. Obviously, we all need to take this rendering with a heavy dose of salt because nothing is official from Ferrari as far as the F250 design is concerned. However, the pixel master used real prototypes as the template, so at least the proportions are mostly correct. Also, just recently, the prototypes started sharing more skin, including the headlights, the ultra-slim taillights, and the central placement of the exhaust outlet.
So, what do you think? Is Ferrari coming out with a new hypercar that will look closer to this rendering, or will they opt for something else, and the de-camouflaged elements were just to divert our attention from the real deal?
