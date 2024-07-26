2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Is Pure MotoGP for the Road, Lighter and More Powerful Than Ever

Ducati is one of those bike makers who like to keep things very organized, especially when it comes to the release of new and important models. It usually unleashes new and improved bikes at the end of each year, giving riders something to look forward to. This week, however, the Italians broke the norm and showed the most important Panigale V4 that ever was, smack down in the middle of the summer.
The Panigale V4 is, by trade, a road supersport bike, the closest a regular rider can get to a MotoGP machine. It's been on the market in its current form since 2018, but it can trace its lineage all the way back to the 851 model of the late 1980s and early 1990s. In this respect, you could consider the new version introduced this week to be the seventh generation of the model.
Ducati says it engineered the new motorcycle using the lessons learned with the two-wheeler that managed to snatch the Superbike World Championship title two years in a row. And, compared to the version that preceded it, you're looking at an entirely new ride that is both lighter (it tips the scales at 412 pounds/187 kg) and more powerful than before.
The changes Ducati made to the platform are extensive, and they cover everything from the mechanical bits and riding style to design and rider convenience systems. We will list the most important modifications below, so you'd better brace yourself for the hottest bike of the summer.
I'll start with the bike's chassis, the skeleton that holds the entire thing together and which for this application was modified in a bid to allow the ride to maintain grip angles at over 60 degrees.
The Panigale uses the so-called front frame chassis, and for its deployment in the new V4 it has been tampered with to reduce its weight from 9.2 pounds (4.2 kg) to 7.6 pounds (3.47 kg).
At the opposite end, a new double-sided swingarm was developed. It is called Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm and it replaces the previous single-sided swingarm to deliver 37 percent less lateral stiffness. The new hardware's deployment also cuts down the weight of the rear assembly by an extra 5.9 pounds (2.7 kg).
The bike's frame holds the engine we're used to in the Panigale, the 90-degree Desmosedici Stradale that rocks desmodromic distribution and a counter-rotating shaft. It too has been improved, so it now delivers an extra 0.5 horsepower. A tiny difference, true, but it might make all the difference.
The engine runs on a modified diagram and features cams with a different profile and a higher lift value. It works with the help of an alternator and an oil pump sourced from the Panigale V4 R, while parts of the gearbox come from the Superleggera V4.
All the changes made to the powerplant now allow it to develop 216 hp at 13,500 rpm. That's in standard configuration, because if one goes for the track setup of the motorcycle, which uses an Akrapovic racing exhaust system, the horsepower value goes up to 228.
The design of the 2025 Panigale V4 was carefully altered to improve the bike's performance. At the front, Ducati's experts fitted a new fairing that cuts air resistance by four percent compared to the previous version. Just like before, the V4 features double-profile wings that help it generate more downforce.
The bike will hit the road with a modified mudguard up front, needed to improve the effectiveness of the cooling system. For the same reasone the air intake has been moved in a central position, under the fairing.
The side view of the new Panigale, but also its taller, longer, and wider rear end, offer 916 vibes, and that's on purpose, because Ducati really wanted to honor the fully faired sport bike of the 1990s. Its influence can also be seen in the shape of the front light cluster.
The way the rider experiences the bike is different as well, and that's because the footrests have been moved 10 mm inwards to give the ride more ground clearance The reshaping of the fuel tank, especially in the rear area, means there is now better support for the rider during braking.
The new Panigale V4 rides on five-spoke forged aluminum alloy wheels that combined weigh just a little over 15 pounds (seven kg). Ensuring the wheels' connection to the bike is an Ohlins suspension system, while braking power is supplied by Brembo Hypure, a piece of hardware that was never used before on any motorcycle made anywhere in this world.
Equally as fresh in the motorcycle world is the first-ever use of the Bosch-developed Race eCBS system. It allows riders to "activate the rear brake according to strategies that reproduce the techniques of professional riders."
What that means is the eCBS keeps the rear brakes engaged even after the front one has been released when entering and cornering, trying to mirror what professional riders do using the handlebar control.
Ducati says the 2025 version of the MotoGP bike for the road will become available in September. Two versions will be offered, V4 and V4 S, both of them in Ducati Red with an Urban Grey frame, and in a single-seat configuration (a passenger kit is available as an option).
At the time of writing, Ducati made no mention of how much the new generation of the Panigale V4 will cost.