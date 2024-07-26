2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Is Pure MotoGP for the Road, Lighter and More Powerful Than Ever

10 photos Photo: Ducati

Ducati is one of those bike makers who like to keep things very organized, especially when it comes to the release of new and important models. It usually unleashes new and improved bikes at the end of each year, giving riders something to look forward to. This week, however, the Italians broke the norm and showed the most important Panigale V4 that ever was, smack down in the middle of the summer.