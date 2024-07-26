2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs C7 ZR1 Comparison: The Massive Gap

Chevrolet launched the eighth-generation Corvette in July 2019. And ever since the mid-engined sports car broke cover, there has been a lot of talk about a fabulous "Zora" model we were slated to get down the line. Well, it's been exactly five years, and the much-discussed Vette is here. It's wearing the familiar "ZR1" badge, but it's a massive departure from its predecessor.
The C8 ZR1 sets quite a few benchmarks—too many to list in one sentence, and some of them are quite spectacular. So, I'm here to put things into perspective with a comparison versus the previous-generation ZR1.
The 2025 ZR1 is obviously very similar in this department but takes advantage of its mid-engined layout and a few extra years of research and development. The C8 version packs a more complex aero package and a ZTK bundle that includes a high wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood Gurney lip. All these bits are made from carbon fiber.
The package turns the 2025 ZR1 into the Corvette with the most downforce at 1,200 pounds (544 kg), which is an impressive 26% increase over its predecessor.
The convertible version also packs a bit more extra weight. Chevrolet says the drop-top weighs 3,758 pounds (1,705 kg), making it 140 pounds (64 kg) heavier than the C7 version. Fortunately, the extra weight has been offset by the additional oomph, which I will discuss in a jiffy.
The C8 ZR1's arrival marks a similar shift for the already iconic badge. With the engine now in "the right place" and with a lot more oomph to throw around, the C8 ZR1 gives the Corvette access to the supercar market.
That changed in 2009 when Chevrolet rolled out the C6 ZR1 with the supercharged LS9 V8. Its successor, the C7 ZR1, also relied on a supercharged mill, this time around an LT5 V8 with an Eaton blower. It's worth noting that the C7 Z05 also featured a supercharged mill.
Unlike its predecessors, the C8 ZR1 packs a twin-turbo powerplant, making it the first Corvette to use turbocharging. A standard for the high-end sports car and supercar market for years now, the twin-turbo V8 combo puts the Corvette in line with products from Ferrari and McLaren.
The C7 ZR1 also featured an eight-speed automatic, but customers could get a seven-speed manual with rev-matching technology. It's sad news for three-pedal gearheads, but that's how the cookie crumbles nowadays.
With the current Z06 producing only 40 horses more than its predecessor, the C8 ZR1 was expected to blow past the 800-horsepower mark. However, Chevrolet exceeded all expectations with a twin-turbo V8 good for a whopping 1,064 horsepower. This figure is a 40.1% increase over the old ZR1, making the C8 ZR1 the most potent Corvette in history.
The 2025 ZR1 also delivers more torque than any other Corvette so far at 828 pound-feet (1,123 Nm), 113 pound-feet (153 Nm) more than the previous iteration. Needless to say, the C8 ZR1 is a fully-fledged supercar.
The 5.5-liter V8 LT7 is based on the flat-plane LT6 powering the Z06, but it packs a host of upgrades in addition to the turbochargers. It has head castings with unique ports, a larger combustion system, a bespoke intake system, and intelligent anti-lag calibration.
Chevrolet did release a couple of interesting numbers. The company expects the C8 ZR1 to run the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds, which could make the new supercar nearly a second quicker than the C7 ZR1, which covers the distance in 10.6 clicks.
Chevy also says the C8 ZR1 goes from 80 to 200 mph (129 to 322 kph) and back to 80 mph in 24.5 seconds, which is 22% quicker than the C7 ZR1.
Regarding top speed, the C8 ZR1 hits 215 mph (346 kph), which puts it on par with the previous version. Pushing the envelope in this department doesn't make sense unless you're trying to set a new world record.
All told, the C8 ZR1 is by far the most spectacular Corvette ever built and Chevrolet's first foray into supercar territory. Yes, the ZR1 will also be the most expensive Vette ever built, but it will still be notably more affordable than any supercar with this kind of performance.
Aero bits and carbon-fiber galore
The C7 ZR1 was the ultimate road-legal aerodynamics iteration of the ZR1, thanks to an aero package developed in collaboration with Pratt & Miller's Corvette racing team. When fitted with the ZTK Package, which included a fixed rear wing, the ZR1 generated 60% more downforce than the Z06, which is about 950 pounds (431 kg).
More carbon-fiber doesn't mean lighter
Tipping the scales at 3,670 pounds (1,665 kg) in coupe form, the C8 ZR1 is exactly 110 pounds (50 kg) heavier than the C7 ZR1. And that's far from surprising, really. Newer vehicles tend to be heavier due to added tech and more complex drivetrain systems. The previous ZR1 was also notably heavier than its C6-based predecessor.
Midship vs front-engined
The C8 marked a turning point in the Corvette's career. After more than 60 years, Chevrolet dropped the traditional, front-engined layout for a midship configuration. It fulfilled a decade-long goal envisioned by Zora Arkus-Duntov and turned the Vette into a truly modern sports car.
Twin-turbo vs supercharged
The first Corvette with forced induction hit the streets in 1953, only months after the C1 was unveiled to the world. It was built by McCulloch Motors at GM's request. Needless to say, it did not make it into production, and Chevrolet kept the Corvette naturally aspirated for more than five decades.
Bye-bye manual transmission
The C8 ZR1 features an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. To handle all the extra oomph, it features a host of upgrades over the regular Corvette gearbox. The list includes inner and outer input shaft upgrades, increased gear capacity, new oil management, and larger control valves for the higher clutch clamp load. Unlike the C7 ZR1, the new range-topping Corvette doesn't come with a manual.
Massive output increase
Rated at 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque, the C7 ZR1 was mighty impressive for an American-made sports car. The horsepower figure accounted for an equally impressive 19.8% increase over the previous generation.
The 5.5-liter V8 LT7 is based on the flat-plane LT6 powering the Z06, but it packs a host of upgrades in addition to the turbochargers. It has head castings with unique ports, a larger combustion system, a bespoke intake system, and intelligent anti-lag calibration.
The numbers you've been waiting for
So, the C8 ZR1 is a tad heavier but significantly more potent than the C7 version. But is it quicker? Well, Chevrolet has yet to unveil the 0-to-60-mph (97 kph) acceleration so that it will remain a mystery for a while. The C7 ZR1 needs 2.85 seconds to hit the benchmark, and I'm pretty sure the C8 will get there a tad quicker.
