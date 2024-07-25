2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Breaks Cover With 1,064 HP, Iconic Split Rear Window Design

Chevrolet sends it out into the world and calls it "the unthinkable!" It is the all-new 2025 Corvette ZR1, coming with the most powerful V8 ever produced in America and the iconic split rear window design.
The King of the Hill – Chevrolet's words, not ours! – is making a comeback. Let's get down to business and start with what everyone will be talking about. It is not the design, it is not the legend, but what lies beneath. The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is powered by the twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8.
Codenamed the LT7 and based on the same architecture as the Z06's LT6 but fitted with twin turbochargers, the power plant pumps out a mind-blowing 1,064 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque, while still keeping its rev-happy nature.
These are the numbers that make it the most powerful engine that has ever worked in a stock Corvette, but also the most powerful V8 ever produced in America and planted into a vehicle by a car manufacturer.
The LT7 comes with head castings with unique ports and a larger combustion chamber, a completely new intake system tuned for the twin turbochargers, and intelligent anti-lag calibration. The V8 will be hand-assembled at the Performance Build Center, which is part of the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky.
The V8 propels the ZR1 all the way to a top speed of 215 mph (346 kph) and makes it run the quarter mile in a GM-estimated sub-10-second time.
The Corvette ZR1 comes with a lot of firsts. It is also the Corvette with the most downforce ever: 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) at top speed. The aero package includes a standard carbon-fiber front splitter, rocker moldings, side air intake with integrated brake cooling, and front underwing with stall gurney deflectors. Chevrolet installed a flow-through hood, carbon fiber side profile air ducts, and unique fresh air intake ducts.
There is also an optional ZTK performance package, which brings along a high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood Gurney lip, all made from woven carbon fiber.
The supercar rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Stiffer springs are part of the plan, and so is a new brake package. The Corvette ZR1 is equipped with carbon ceramic rotor manufacturing technology. The model is capable of going from 80 to 200 mph and back to 80 mph in 24.5 seconds, which is 22% quicker than the C7 ZR1 and 53% compared to the C6 ZR1.
An iconic design feature is making a comeback with the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. It is the historic split window, as a tribute to a legendary model. For the design team, the ZR1 felt like the right time to bring the split window back. The last time it was seen was on the C2 Corvette. The Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car also featured it but without all the drums and whistles of a production model.
The carbon fiber "spine" splitting the rear window in two is available in exposed weave or body color to increase heat extraction from the engine compartment.
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 also comes with a carbon fiber roof that reduces the weight of the car and lowers the center of gravity. The coupe weighs 3,670 pounds (1,665 kilograms), while the convertible tips the scales at 3,758 pounds (1,705 kilograms).
Customers will be able to choose one of the four finishes of the unique aluminum wheel design, including the Edge Blue finish. Chevrolet also offers optional carbon fiber wheels.
The cabin stands proof that Chevrolet wanted to keep the raw, brutal nature of the model, as the cockpit gravitates around the driver. The ZR1 badging shows up on an interior plaque, sill plates, and steering wheel. The driver will also benefit from the presence of a boost gauge, a unique feature for the first factory turbocharged Corvette in the brand's history.
Those interested in driving a Corvette ZR1 home also have the new Corvette lineup paintworks to choose from: the Competition Yellow, Hysteria Purple, and Sebring Orange are on the list. Chevrolet also offers a new Habanero interior with Blue Stitch option.
To be capable of managing the extra oomph, the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission now sports inner and outer input shaft upgrades, increased gear capacity via peening for all gears, and new oil management, while engineers increased the control valves to accommodate the higher required clutch clamp load.
General Motors took the car to some of the world's most demanding racetracks for testing, checking the Nurburgring, Road Atlanta, and Virginia International Raceway.
The ZR1 is 185.9 inches (4,722 millimeters) long, 79.7 inches (2,025 millimeters) wide, and 48.6 inches (1,234 millimeters) tall, sitting on a wheelbase of 107 inches (2,723 millimeters).
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will go into production in 2025 at GM's Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky. The first customers should have their brand-new supercar delivered toward the end of next year.