2025 Cadillac XT6 Now Available to Configure, Hardly Differs From the 2024 Model

Twinned with the recently updated GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave, and Chevrolet Traverse, the Cadillac XT6 has entered the 2025 model year with little in the way of changes. For starters, Night Vision is now included in the Platinum Package, options that bear RPO codes UV3 and JSE as per the order guide for 2025.