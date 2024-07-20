2025 Cadillac XT6 Now Available to Configure, Hardly Differs From the 2024 Model

Twinned with the recently updated GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave, and Chevrolet Traverse, the Cadillac XT6 has entered the 2025 model year with little in the way of changes. For starters, Night Vision is now included in the Platinum Package, options that bear RPO codes UV3 and JSE as per the order guide for 2025.
The list continues with Super Cruise bundled in said package. In terms of deletions, Dark Auburn with Jet Black accents can't be ordered for 2025. As opposed to the 2.5-liter turbo inline-four engine of the redesigned Acadia, Enclave, and Traverse, this fellow comes with either a 2.0-liter unit or a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6.
235 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) at 1,500 through 4,000 revolutions per minute is how the lesser engine rolls. The punchier six is good for 310 horsepower at 6,600 revolutions per minute and 271 pound-feet (366 Nm) at 5,000 revolutions per minute. In other words, despite being superior in both power and torque, you have to give it more gas to reach the peak output figures.
Both feature a GM-developed automatic dubbed M3G or M3W in the order guide. Better known as the Hydra-Matic 9T50, said transmission was famously refused by Ford Motor Company in front-biased applications. The Dearborn-based automaker did not deploy this tranny because the efficiency gains of that ninth forward ratio didn't outweigh the additional pounds and higher cost of production over an eight-speed box.
The family-sized crossover nets 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle with either front- or all-wheel drive and the 2.0-liter turbo. As per the EPA, stepping up to the sixer means 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers). By comparison, the rear-biased Ford Explorer tops 24 miles per gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10R60 automatic.
The configurator lists a starting price of $50,590 for the Luxury, with all-wheel drive adding $2,000 to the final price. Destination charge? That would be $1,395 across the board. Each grade is $400 pricier than equivalent 2024 trim levels, with the Premium Luxury and Sport kicking off at $56,790 and $62,090 for model year 2025.
When it comes to highlight standard goodies, the Luxury is listed by the Cadillac brand's online configurator with the UltraView power sunroof, seven-passenger seating, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, 8.0-inch toucshreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus 18-inch silver alloy wheels paired with 235/65R18 all-season rubber.
The Premium Luxury sweetens the deal with 20-inch wheels, satellite navigation, a nicer audio system, a hands-free power liftgate, and more power adjustments for the front seats. Finally, the Sport differentiates itself from the Premium Luxury and Luxury through said performance all-wheel-drive system, Brembo front brakes, real-time damping suspension, and diamond-cut wheels with Dark Android Satin pockets.
As ever, prospective customers are presented with a choice between Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. Only the Luxury grade comes with the aforementioned 2.0-liter turbo, whereas the Sport is exclusively all-wheel drive. Bear in mind that said all-wheel drive system is upgraded to a twin-clutch rear drive unit for the Sport. Ford also uses a twin-clutch system in the likes of the Maverick Tremor and the Bronco Sport Badlands.
